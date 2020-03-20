Joe Scarborough Warns Donald Trump’s Failure To Address Coronavirus Could Lead To ’50-State Hurricane Katrina’

In a series of Friday morning tweets, MSNBC’s Morning Joe host, Joe Scarborough, urged Donald Trump to take better control of his government’s coronavirus response and warned of the repercussions of failing to do so, Raw Story reported.

“The Federal Government’s continued failed and lax response re: tests and medical supplies will turn this crisis into a 50-state Hurricane Katrina,” Scarborough tweeted.

According to Scarborough, Trump’s call for individual states to purchase their own medical supplies is not the right approach. The 56-year-old former congressman urged the president to coordinate with the White House and the federal government to “lean into the crisis” and province medical supplies, testing, and ventilators.

“This is not a construction project. You cannot subcontract a global pandemic to mayors and governors.”

As reported by Fortune, the federal government has been hindering governors who are attempting to purchase medical supplies by outbidding them. When Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker broached the issue with Trump, the president reportedly acknowledged the problem of pricing but continued to push for governors to obtain their own medical equipment.

“Prices are always a component of that also,” he said. “And maybe that’s why you lost to the feds, OK, that’s probably why.”

Obama-era FEMA chief Craig Fugate debunks idea that entire coronavirus response falls on Trump: “We actually have 50 people that are the lead and that's the state governors…The myth of a single person in charge taking control and running this is a myth”pic.twitter.com/1W0INDx1uV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 20, 2020

Scarborough also pushed Trump to consider an outline of a proper pandemic response in The Atlantic, which urged for suppression — a “campaign to reduce the infectivity of a pandemic.”

“The US must rapidly build up medical infrastructure for the coming storm this fall,” Scarborough wrote, urging for an increase in testing for all citizens and investment in strengthening the country’s medical systems.

“If we don’t, the Fall will be disastrous,” he concluded.

Per The Atlantic report, mass testing should target even those without symptoms, which is allegedly not currently possible with America’s current medical infrastructure. According to the publication, this path forward will ensure that those infected are quarantined with “absolute diligence.”

In positive news, the publication notes that a recent analysis from Imperial College, which indicated that serious mitigation efforts could slow down the spread of the virus and reduce the number of sick people to a “trickle” by summer. But even in this case, the publication notes that the fall and next winter will be more difficult without taking the proper efforts to reduce infectivity.

While Scarborough is among many who have criticized Trump’s coronavirus response, he has also received praise in recent weeks. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of multiple Democrats who praised Trump’s administration for acting to give cash payments to Americans, among their many other decisions.