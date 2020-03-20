Laura Amy Rocks A Slinky Mini Dress In A New Sultry Selfie

Laura Amy was in a selfie mood on Thursday, taking to Instagram to showcase another chic mini dress from Fashion Nova. The gorgeous Australian model slipped into a slinky, satin number, striking a sultry pose as she sat down on the floor of her living room to snap a pic in the mirror.

The photo was a half-body shot focused on Laura’s hourglass curves. The stunner flaunted her shapely chest, and showed off her taut waistline and round hip. Her dress was a snug fit across her ample bust and wrinkled in a series of pleats from there on out, looking almost ruched around the midsection. The item appeared to be an open-back design and sported thin spaghetti straps that tied around her neck. The silky garment flattered her lean figure, reminding fans that this fitness model boasts a fierce physique.

The sleek minidress was a beautiful pistachio color that complemented Laura’s dark, golden tan, accentuating her all-over glow. The number featured a square neckline that created plenty of decolletage, and showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as Laura didn’t seem to be wearing any support under the form-fitting dress.

The 27-year-old hottie accessorized with a stylish beige purse, which was adorned with a shiny golden chain handle. She added more bling with chunky gold hoop earrings, and wore her usual gold bangle bracelet in addition to a lavish statement ring on her finger. The model showed off her flawlessly manicured clear nails, which sported long, purple tips and various sticker embellishments.

Her look was complete with an elegant glam, which included winged eyeliner, long lashes, and a nude shade on her full lips. The sizzling brunette styled her raven tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks fall down her back.

Laura was sitting down behind her sofa at the time the snap was taken. The babe raised one hand to her temple in a coquettish pose, and was looking at her phone with half-closed eyes. Her black cat was perched atop the backrest of the furniture piece, seemingly unimpressed about being caught on camera. In her caption, Laura told fans that her furry companion never leaves her side, and added a black-heart emoji for good measure.

“They are the best,” replied fellow Australian model Abby Dowse, who also has a kitten.

Laura gave a shout out to the brand that provided her outfit in the caption. The photo received quite a lot of attention from her followers, reeling in more than 8,200 likes and close to 200 comments overnight.

“Beauty,” DASH Dolls star Durrani Popal said of the look, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“That colour [sic] is gorgeous on you,” wrote another Instagrammer, leaving a heart-eyes emoji and a pair of revolving-hearts emoji.

“Oh so beautiful!! [cherry-blossom emoji] And your cat loves you, thats [sic] why she follows you,” read a fourth message, trailed by a two-hearts emoji.