Gabrielle Union Stuns In Makeup-Free Photos With Dwyane Wade: ‘Couples In Quarantine Be Like’

Gabrielle stunned in new photos as she practices social distancing with her husband.

Gabrielle Union stunned as she went completely makeup-free in two gorgeous new photos posted to her Instagram account as she rides out the coronavirus outbreak alongside her husband, professional basketball player Dwyane Wade. The former America’s Got Talent judge put her obvious natural beauty on full show in the snaps, which she shared with her 15.6 million followers this week.

The upload featured two photos which showed Gabrielle without a stitch of makeup while she and the athlete enjoyed a little time outside together but away from others or social gatherings.

In the first snap, the Being Mary Jane star gave the camera a big smile as she flashed her pearly whites. Gabrielle snapped the selfie from a lower angle and looked to the side as she tilted her head back slightly.

Her enviable completely blemish-free skin and stunning natural freckles were on full show for the camera as the beauty glowed with the blue sky and a few clouds visible above her.

Gabrielle had her long hair away from her face in several braids that flowed down her back and she kept things casual in what appeared to be a hooded top with a black-and-white floral print with white strings.

Next to her on her left was Dwyane who gave a slight smile as he looked lovingly at his wife of over five years.

In the second photo, Gabrielle gave a closed mouth smile to the camera while the basketball star turned away, a few weeks after she shared an adorable Valentine’s Day post for her man.

In the caption, she revealed that the twosome were spending some quality time together after they — like millions of others around the world — were urged to stay indoors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

She tagged her and Dwyane’s location as being “quarantine and chill,” which was her take on the infamous Netflix and chill, however it’s not thought that the couple have actually been quarantined due to the illness and are instead practicing social distancing by staying home.

In the caption, she joked about all the emotions she’s been going through while cooped up with Dwyane over the past few days as she shared a number of emojis, including a big smiley face and a not so impressed face.

Many fans commented on how stunning the star looked as she ditched the makeup for her social distancing photos.

“So beautiful,” one person commented with a heart emoji.

“Your freckles are beautiful,” a second wrote.

Others commented on the sweet look Dwyane gave Gabrielle in the no-makeup upload.

“Look at how he’s looking at her wow,” one person said.

“You guys make such a cute couple! Look at the way he looks at you Gab,” another commented with a red heart emoji.