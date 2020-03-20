Molly Eskam Flaunts Her Buxom Body In Lacy White Lingerie

YouTube and Instagram sensation Molly Eskam tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update that showcased her stunning figure.

The picture appeared to be taken in Molly’s home, and a clean, modern kitchen was visible behind her in the first shot. Molly rocked a piece of white lace lingerie that featured semi-sheer panels to add an extra element of sexiness to the look.

The lingerie’s cups were lined with a blue material, giving the piece a hint of color, and thin straps stretched over Molly’s shoulders. There were also pale blue garter belt straps hanging from the ruffled hem of the look. Most of the fabric was a semi-sheer, and the simple white bikini-style underwear that Molly wore peeked through the material. The lingerie was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, as Molly clarified in the caption.

The blond bombshell posed with her arms crossed in front of her chest and her body angled slightly away from the camera. As a result, her pert derriere was on full display in the shot. Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft curls, and she had a full face of makeup on for the update. Molly rocked long lashes and a subtle smoky cat eye that accentuated her gorgeous gaze, a heavy dose of highlighter to emphasize her cheekbones, and a deep reddish-pink gloss on her plump pout.

In the second snap from her Instagram update, Molly treated her followers to a close-up of the look. The perspective showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also gave fans a peek at some of the details of the lingerie, including a ruffled trim and small blue bow nestled right by her cleavage. The lingerie showed off her ample assets, and she drew even more attention to her curves by adding a gold pendant necklace.

Molly’s lips were parted in the second snap as she gazed off into the distance, flaunting her beauty. Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling post, and it received over 113,500 likes within just 11 hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post racked up 693 comments.

“You are such an angel,” one fan said.

“Too pretty and perfect,” another commented.

“Very beautiful and gorgeous as always,” one follower added.

“Incredible beauty,” another said, followed by a flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

Molly loves to flaunt her bombshell body in lingerie. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she wore a sexy floral-print bustier paired with matching lacy underwear in one of her Instagram updates.