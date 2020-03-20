Jessica Simpson’s Baby Birdie Mae Smiles For Sweet 1st Birthday Pic With Flower Crown & Leopard-Print Balloons

The youngest daughter of the 'Open Book' author was all smiles in her adorable birthday portrait.

Jessica Simpson posted a sweet photo to commemorate the first birthday of her daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, on Friday. Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson’s youngest child turned 1 on March 19, and the proud mama documented the occasion on Instagram.

After sharing a cute birthday eve pic of her baby in starry onesie-style pajamas, Jessica rolled out the red carpet on her daughter’s big day with a gorgeous portrait of Birdie Mae sitting in the family’s massive foyer.

In the photo, Birdie is dressed in a white tulle dress and sports a crown of light pink roses on her head. The adorable toddler is all smiles as she’s surrounded by a bouquet of flower, heart, and animal-print balloons. A large, gold “1” balloon is also part of the display, as is a balloon in the shape of the letter B. Jessica tagged the Los Angeles party decor company Balloon & Paper in her post.

Jessica captioned the photo with a poignant tribute to her baby girl. The singer and entrepreneur wrote that her daughter’s smile has “illuminated” her world, and she credited the little girl for giving her a “healing purposeful life.” Jessica recently opened up about her struggles with alcohol — and other personal issues — that had taken place before she got sober prior to her pregnancy with Birdie Mae in 2018, per Fox News.

In replies to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Jessica’s sweet photo of her little princess — and that adorable display of balloons.

“Cuteness Overload! Happy Birthday little angel Birdie!!!” wrote one follower.

“Happy Birthday little Bird…you definitely brought wings to all,” a second fan added.

“Best balloon bouquet everrrr! Happy birthday, sweet Birdie!” a third user wrote.

“All about that leopard love it. Happy birthday Birdie,” remarked another person.

Jessica did not share any other details about how her family had celebrated Birdie’s first birthday. Her social media followers know that the Open Book author — who is also mom to an older daughter, Maxwell Drew, 7, and a son, Ace Knute, 6 — loves to throw parties, but given the mid-week timing of Birdie’s birthday — and the current pandemic concerns — it appears that Jessica skipped a big birthday bash with extended family and friends.

Birdie will likely have some big birthday parties in the future, though. Jessica’s previous celebrations include a lavish Greatest Showman-themed party for Maxwell’s sixth birthday. The over-the-top bash featured a circus tent, outdoor swing, “trapeze” photo op, ticket booth, popcorn, and candy according to People. Jessica has also hosted mermaid and Moana-themed parties for Maxwell. For Ace, she pulled out all the stops for a Los Angeles Lakers-themed party last summer.