Jessica Simpson’s Baby Birdie Mae Smiles For Sweet 1st Birthday Pic With Flower Crown & Leopard-Print Balloons

The youngest daughter of the 'Open Book' author was all smiles in her adorable birthday portrait.

Jessica Simpson posted a sweet photo of her daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, on her first birthday. The youngest child of Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson turned one on March 19, and her proud mama documented the occasion on Instagram.

After sharing a cute birthday eve pic of her baby in starry onesie-style pajamas, Jessica rolled out the red carpet on her big day with a gorgeous portrait of her daughter sitting in the family’s massive foyer.

In the photo, Birdie is dressed in a white tulle dress and she is wearing a crown of light pink roses in her hair. The adorable toddler is all smiles as she’s surrounded by a bouquet of flower, heart, and animal-print balloons. A large, gold number one balloon is also part of the display, as is the letter B. Jessica tagged the Los Angeles party decor company Balloon & Paper in her post.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica shared a poignant tribute to her baby girl. The singer and entrepreneur wrote that her daughter’s smile has “illuminated” her world and she credited the little girl for giving her a “healing purposeful life.” Fans know that Jessica struggled with alcohol and other personal issues before she became pregnant with Birdie Mae in 2018.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Jessica’s sweet photo of her little princess—and that adorable display of balloons.

“Cuteness Overload!” one follower wrote. “Happy Birthday little angel Birdie!!!”

“Happy Birthday little Bird…you definitely brought wings to all,” another added.

“Best balloon bouquet everrrr!” a third fan wrote. “Happy birthday, sweet Birdie!”

“All about that leopard love it, ” another added. “Happy birthday Birdie.”

Jessica did not share any other details about how her family celebrated Birdie’s first birthday. Fans know that the Open Book author — who is also mom to an older daughter, Maxwell Drew, 7, and a son, Ace Knute, 6 — loves to throw parties, but given the mid-week timing of Birdie’s birthday and the nationwide health pandemic, it appears that Jessica skipped a big birthday bash with extended family and friends.

Birdie can probably look forward to some big birthday parties in the future, though. In the past, Jessica threw a lavish Greatest Showman-themed party for her daughter Maxwell’s sixth birthday. The over-the-top bash featured a circus tent, an outdoor swing, a “trapeze” photo op, a ticket booth, popcorn and candy and more, according to People. Jessica has also hosted mermaid and Moana-themed parties for Maxwell, and for her son Ace she pulled out all the stops for a Lakers party last summer.