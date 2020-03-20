Britney Spears Stuns In A Purple Bikini Top And Tiny Shorts As She Dances On A Lifeguard Tower

Britney also did some yoga on the beach.

Britney Spears enjoyed some revitalizing sunshine and fresh air during a trip to the beach. On Thursday, the 38-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to share a video of her seaside excursion with her 23.6 million followers. Britney revealed that she turned a lifeguard tower into a mini stage as she soaked up some sun.

Britney’s beachwear included a purple string bikini top, a pair of tiny khaki low-rise shorts, and a cowboy hat. Britney was shown climbing up on the railing of a lifeguard tower. She briefly paused to joyously raise her arms up in the air while standing on its bottom rail.

The singer then carefully stretched her athletic figure out over the top of the railing so that she was lying on her back. She posed with her head tilted back over the corner of the railing and her left knee bent. After sitting up and striking a few more flirty poses, she climbed back down. Britney gleefully twirled around and danced on the wooden platform surrounding the small building. She concluded her performance by climbing back up on the railing.

Britney’s video also included footage of the energetic singer doing a few yoga poses on the beach. In these shots, Britney had ditched her shorts and hat and was just wearing her purple string bikini. Some of the basic yoga exercises she performed included the upward-facing dog to downward-facing dog transition, cat and cow, warrior, and side plank.

In the caption of her post, Britney shared an upbeat message of happiness and positivity with her fans.

Britney’s boyfriend, actor and fitness model Sam Asghari, responded to the singer’s video by joking that she just created a new tourist hot spot.

“That life guard post is about to be the most iconic post ever,” Sam wrote.

Britney’s fans also had plenty to say about her latest social media upload.

“It’s Britney, beach,” one commenter quipped.

“Ugh you don’t know how much joy you and your posts bring to millions of people,” another fan wrote. “Keep doing you Brit.”

“Imagine being that random person walking on the beach only to be blessed enough to witness the queen of pop doing a self exercise just feet away,” a third admirer remarked.

One of Britney’s followers noted that the first half of her seaside show took place right next to a sign warning beach goers not to climb on the lifeguard tower.

“Britney it says ‘keep off’ – i have always admired your rebellious spirit,” the fan wrote.

Quite a few of Britney’s followers also responded to her post by mentioning the coronavirus pandemic and advising her to stay inside.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Toxic” singer has said that she plans on sharing daily yoga posts with her fans to inspire them “to stay healthy and sane” as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread.