Gabriella Abutbol Teases Fans & Lowers Her Jeans In Flirty Snap

Gabriella Abutbol gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers something to take their minds off of the news surrounding the spread of COVID-19 with her latest update. The post saw her looking sexy in a bodysuit with a pair of ripped jeans, which she removed for one of the photos.

The post was comprised of two photos that saw her posing on a barstool next to a blank wall. One of the pictures captured the beauty sitting on the stool sliding her unbuttoned, jeans over the top of her hips. She also wore a black body suit that featured a low-cut neckline that flashed plenty of cleavage. The beauty smiled as she arched her back, calling even more attention to her ample chest. The sexy pose also showed off Gabriella’s slender waistline and shapely shoulders.

In the second snapshot, the jeans were nowhere in sight. Gabriella was posing from a side angle, giving her fans a nice look at the side of her bare hip in the bodysuit, which had high-cut legs. She sat on one of her legs while flashing the toned thigh of her other leg. The shape of her bustline and flat abs were prominent in the black outfit as it popped against the white color of the wall. She was stunning as she gave the camera a sultry look.

As far as makeup, Gabriella went with a natural appearance that included mascara, eyeliner and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a pink shade on her lips. She wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves.

In the caption, she wrote that she was messing around and asked her fans which picture they preferred.

It seemed many of her fans liked the second image for obvious reasons. Others, however could not decide.

“damn great pics and id say number 2 but I love both photo shoots,” one admirer wrote.

“2 because you have less on and a sassy look about you,” a second Instagram user told her.

“I would say 1 because of your smile but 2 is just on another level!!!!” said a third follower said.

“Both, first one for your beautiful smile, second one for reasons and stuff,” joked a fourth follower.

Gabriella is no stranger to flaunting her curves on social media. Most of the time, she likes to show them off in skimpy bathing suits, like the pink bikini she wore not too long ago, which her fans also loved.