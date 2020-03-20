Prince Harry Shares Inspirational Video After Annual Invictus Games Were Postponed For One Year

Prince Harry shared an inspirational video with the competitors of his recently postponed Invictus Games on Twitter. The annual event was pushed back for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The royal patron of the games attempted to inspire and console those who compete in the adapted sporting competition for wounded American servicemen and women.

The 2020 Invictus Games were scheduled to take place in the Hague, the Netherlands from May 9th through the 16th of this year. The event has been postponed due to the current worldwide health emergency.

The @WeAreInvictus patron, the #DukeofSussex, has released a video message to the #InvictusGames competitors recognising their disappointment at the news, but that it's the best outcome for their safety and recovery. #CoronavirusUpdate #IG2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SLbT7QOl7D — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 19, 2020

The organization released a statement saying that given the COVID-19 outbreak, they were rescheduling the event, looking one year ahead to reschedule the games. They noted that rescheduling the games would be subject to the availability of key facilities and resources.

This decision was made in coordination with the participating countries and their local and national authorities to limit the impact of the pandemic on all parties involved in putting together and participating in the yearly sports competition.

The site also reported that moving forward with the games would pose a strain on the medical staff who work the event. They are urgently needed to deal with the pandemic.

Shortly after the announcement, Prince Harry shared a video on Twitter where he spoke about the rescheduled event and his hopes moving forward.

The prince stated that it was an incredibly difficult decision for both him and his staff to make of shifting the event one year ahead.

“Do what you do best, which is reaching out to other people—be it those who still wear the uniform, those that used to wear the uniform or just those people in your community who may be suffering or may be vulnerable during this period,” he continued.

Followers of the prince posted their own sentiments after viewing his video message in the comments section of the post. They agreed that the postponement of the games will allow the world to eventually heal from this pandemic and move forward into an experience that is positive for those scheduled to participate in and view the beloved event.

“The only responsible action. Thank you so much, Harry, for all you do for veterans,” stated one follower.

“He’s a good man. I hope he realizes at some level just how many people are pulling for him & 4 Meghan. It takes a lot to walk away from much or all that you know & to strike out on your own. No member of his immediate family has really done that. W/Invictus he’s done a good thing,” remarked a second fan.