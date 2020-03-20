Candice Swanepoel Pulls Down Her Bikini Straps In New Photo

The Victoria's Secret Angel got pretty sultry in a green bikini.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel got a little risqué on social media this week as she slipped into a green two-piece. The stunning model, who’s worked with the lingerie brand for more than 10 years, showed off her sultry side in a new photo shared to Instagram on March 19 which showed her as she pulled down both of her bikini straps.

The photo was shared to Instagram by the official account of her own swimwear line, called Tropic of C. In it, she flashed plenty of skin as she sported a tiny green gingham bikini.

The beauty didn’t do much to keep her swimwear on, shortly after she wowed fans in a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms in another snap recently shared to social media earlier this week.

The 31-year-old supermodel tugged at both of the straps as she pulled them down and off her shoulders with her two thumbs.

The bodice also didn’t do too much to leave a lot to the imagination. The very skimpy middle featured small underwired cups that flashed plenty of her décolletage as well as her toned shoulders.

She paired the tiny top with bottoms that perfectly matched in the same green gingham print.

While the center of the bottoms started well below her bellybutton to show off plenty of her fit and toned tummy, the sides pulled up high to reveal more of her slim hips and very long legs.

Candice — who also recently sizzled in a red bikini — showed off a very sultry pose with her face as she closed her eyes and let her long blond hair flow down her back.

She also kept things glamorous with her accessories.

The mom of two wore a stack of several metallic bracelets on both of her wrists as well as chunky white necklace around her neck with gold embellishments. In her ears, she sported gold hoops.

It wasn’t revealed exactly where Candice was posing in the caption, though she appeared to be somewhere tropical as the sand and stunning blue sky could be seen in the distance behind her.

But while Tropic of C didn’t confirm her location, the caption did reveal which bikini she wore. The brand noted that the stunner rocked the coco, top and the curve bottom, which is now available in the fun green print.

Plenty of fans shared their excitement in the comments section.

“Sunshine on a cloudy day,” one person wrote.

A second person commented that they were “In LOVE with this bikini” with an eye heart emoji.

“You are so stunning! I love you as a model but I’m far more proud of your business,” a third Instagram user wrote.