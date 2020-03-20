Anna Nystrom Reveals Secret Project In Latest Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom surprised her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a video that revealed a project she has been working on “in secret up until now.” The project in question is the launch of her very own activewear brand, Ryvelle.

In the video clip, Anna shared behind-the-scenes footage from moments that went into the brand launch. There were clips showcasing Anna working out, either in a studio or in front of a crowd, as well as clips of the design process, from looking through polaroids to see how pieces photographed to poring over color samples.

The video also showed off several clips of different models wearing the pieces in photoshoots. The Ryvelle Instagram account, which Anna tagged in the caption, already has nearly 1,000 followers who are eager to find out more about the brand. The Ryvelle website states that the brand only ships within Sweden at the moment, but will hopefully extend that soon in order to accommodate Anna’s international fans.

The stunner from Sweden frequently shares snaps in which she shows off her sculpted physique in workout gear, so the project seems like a natural fit for the blond bombshell.

On her own website, Anna shared a bit of additional inspiration behind the decision to launch the brand, and her connection to fashion and creativity.

In the caption of her video post, Anna shared something that may have been frustrating her fans throughout her previous posts.

“All the times you’ve been asking me where my workout clothes are from and I couldn’t tell you, it was my own brand all along.”

The pieces in the line appeared to have a soft, muted palette, which has become Anna’s signature. The blond bombshell very rarely wears bright hues, instead preferring pastel shades and neutrals.

The beauty’s followers loved the announcement, and the video received 63,100 views within just two hours. The post also received 286 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts on the secret in the comments section.

“This is so amazing!” one fan said.

“Congratulations such an exciting step and the pieces look amazing!” another follower commented.

“Congratulations to you you are really a hard working girl I wish you all the best of success,” another fan said.

“Gorgeous,” one follower added simply.

Anna spends plenty of time sculpting her sexy physique, and often shares snaps taken at her gym, Sports Club Vallentuna. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a picture in which she wore a pair of tight high-waisted white yoga pants and a cropped top. Her long blond locks were down, but she looked ready to get her sweat on in the monochromatic workout gear.