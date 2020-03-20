Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy throwback from her recent trip to Thailand. Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post that referenced the destination, she mentioned in the caption that she was “missing” it.

In the snap, Tarsha posed in a small outdoor wading pool with water that came to just below her knees. Strips of chestnut wood were positioned behind her, and a dark wooden deck was also visible in the background. Tarsha showed off her incredible physique in a barely-there cheetah-print bikini. The bikini top was a simple style with triangular cups that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage and thin strings connecting the cups, reaching up behind Tarsha’s neck to secure the top in place.

She paired the bikini top with skimpy matching bottoms. Her bikini bottoms consisted of little more than a small patch of fabric covering any NSFW areas, and two thin straps that stretched high over her hips. The scandalous bottoms exposed plenty of skin on her lower body, and the fit accentuated her hourglass physique by drawing attention to her slim waist and curvaceous hips.

Tarsha’s long locks cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls, almost reaching all the way to her waist. She kept the look very simple and didn’t have any accessories on beyond a small belly button ring. Her makeup was done in a natural yet glamorous style, with a frosted pink gloss on her lips and pale hues on her eyes that accentuated her dark gaze. Her hair framed her face, and she placed both hands on her hips as she stared right at the camera.

In the caption of the post, Tarsha also gave a shout out to the company responsible for her long locks and urged her fans to support small businesses.

The Australian beauty’s followers loved the throwback snap from Thailand, and the post received 14,300 likes within just one hour as well as 165 comments.

“Actual perfection,” one fan said.

“This bikini,” another fan added, followed by a pair of heart eyes emoji.

“Love your hair,” one follower said, captivated by her long locks.

“I don’t think I’ve seen you look any better than this right here!” another commented.

Whether she’s wearing a bikini or a mini dress for a night on the town, Tarsha loves to flaunt her curves for her growing Instagram audience. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy black top and equally minuscule mini skirt that flaunted her sun-kissed, sculpted physique.