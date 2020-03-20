Jon Bon Jovi Works Alongside Soul Kitchen Staff To Feed Hungry During Health Crisis

Jon Bon Jovi is working alongside his Soul Kitchen staff to feed the hungry during the coronavirus health crisis in his home state of New Jersey. The singer, songwriter, and philanthropist shared a new photo of himself and his staff on Instagram as they do their part to assist those in need.

In the social media share, Jon is seen standing at a sink in the kitchen of his Red Bank, New Jersey, eatery. During this current health crisis, those who are in search of a hot meal can stop by the location for takeout. This service is for the in-need community only.

The business’s Instagram page shared on March 17 that due to food demand, their normal menu would be limited, but the organization would do everything available to reach the needs of those in their community.

Jon regularly works at the three locations of the Soul Kitchen he operates alongside wife Dorothea. He greets guests and washes dishes alongside other volunteers. These dedicated workers sign up to lend a helping hand to the business. Other workers are those who have sat down for a meal at the eatery and could not afford to pay. Those people work at the restaurant to help offset the cost of their meal.

Other than the Red Bank location, Soul Kitchen operates a restaurant in Toms River, New Jersey, and recently opened its first campus location at Rutgers University, where many students deal with food insecurity.

In the post, the rocker shared three photos.

In the first, Jon is wearing a rubber apron to protect himself against splashing water as he scrubs pots, pans, and other kitchen tools to help keep the area clean and organized for chefs and servers.

Jon also sports a T-shirt and baseball hat in the profile pic where other members of the Soul Kitchen community are seen standing in the background, prepping and cooking food.

In the second image, a member of the Red Bank community is met by a volunteer bringing them a brown bag of takeout food.

The third photo shows two workers prepping food.

The Soul Kitchen’s concept of feeding the hungry is unique. Diners pay it forward with a set price for a meal or volunteer at the facility if they cannot afford to pay for their food. Those that are seated alongside one another do not know who in their community may or may not have paid, allowing everyone to enjoy their meal without shame or worry that others might know of their financial need.