Gisele Bundchen Sizzles In A String Bikini In New Beach Photos

Gisele stunned in a two-piece as she took a beach stroll with her 11-year-old daughter.

Gisele Bundchen practiced her social distancing amid coronavirus concerns alongside her daughter Vivian as they hit the beach together this week. The stunning supermodel slipped into a skimpy gray string bikini when she headed to the coast with her daughter, as photos of the duo taken on March 19 showed them strolling hand in hand along the wet sand while they gave their dog a walk.

The candid photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed Gisele as she put her stunning model body on show for the camera during her family vacation to Costa Rica.

The 39-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed her very fit and toned body in a skimpy two-piece that was made up of a string triangle bikini top that showed off plenty of skin.

The top featured two skimpy triangles of material on her chest which were held together by a very thin black string that wrapped around her waist and two more strings that stretched over her shoulders.

Gisele paired the top with bottoms that perfectly matched the top for a coordinated swimwear look. The bottoms featured the same gray geometric print design and ties on both hips which she fastened into large bows on either side of her body.

The bottoms began well below the Brazilian beauty’s bellybutton and sat low on her hips to flash plenty of her very flat and toned torso.

The lingerie model showed off her undeniable natural beauty as she wore little to no makeup. She also kept her accessories to a minimum as she rocked a simple white bracelet on her wrist.

Gisele had her long hair textured and down for her beach walk and draped a white towel over her right shoulder.

She held on tight to the hand of her 7-year-old daughter, who she shares with her husband Tom Brady, with her left hand who look adorable in her swimwear.

The youngster looked super cute in her white patterned swimsuit as she helped her mom to give the family dog a walk by holding on to the black canine’s leash in her left hand.

The two stayed close to the ocean water as they got their feet wet on their beach walk.

The latest bikini pictures come shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Gisele was last spotted in her swimwear during another recent trip to the beach on her sunny vacation south of the border.

In other snaps shared online this week, the stunning supermodel wowed in a chic black-and-white polka dot strapless bikini which also gave fans a good look at her very toned body. That time, she took a stroll along the beach with a male friend.