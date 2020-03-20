Kayla Moody Goes Nude On Instagram With Only A Bed Sheet To Cover Her Bare Body

Instagram sensation Kayla Moody has been sharing some seriously racy photos as of late, but today’s upload certainly takes the cake. The hot military wife bared it all for the camera, posing naked for a sultry bedroom snap that sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter among her numerous fans.

The torrid pic, which can be viewed on Instagram, was a half-body shot that saw the bombshell sitting up in bed on a cozy white mattress. Kayla appeared to be posing on her knees and had her legs spread open. The sizzling blonde played the seduction game, flashing a tantalizing amount of skin but making sure not to show too much. The stunner censored her enviable curves with a white bed sheet, which she held up in front of her chest.

The gorgeous model covered just enough of her incredible figure to keep the photo from becoming overly risqué. She flaunted her deep cleavage and bared a significant portion of her generous bust. The babe unfolded a corner of the bed sheet with a delicate gesture, softly pressing her hand against her buxom assets. The sheet draped down her body and fell between her knees, concealing half of her lean midriff and one of her hips.

Kayla teased her hourglass curves, lifting up her arm to showcase her sculpted waistline. The hottie also showed a glimpse of her toned thighs, and put most of her chiseled lower body on display.

The blond beauty was not staring at the camera, but rather looked down at her voluptuous assets with a coy expression. Her head was turned to the side and her lips were parted in a provocative way. Her golden tresses were styled with a side-part and framed her face, falling over one shoulder. A rebel tendril brushed over her bare chest, calling even further attention to her bodacious bosom.

Kayla sported a face-full of makeup in the shot. She rocked a shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow and wore a chic winged eyeliner and bold faux eyelashes. She plumped up her lips with a glossy pink lipstick and added a bit of color to her cheeks with a touch of blush. Her glam was complete with defined eyebrows and a bit of highlighter on her nose and under her eyes.

The photo was tagged in Las Vegas, suggesting that it was taken sometime during Kayla’s rowdy getaway to Sin City in late January. In the caption, Kayla gave a shout out to the photographer, as well as to the Las Vegas makeup artist that helped put together her stylish look.

As expected, the steamy upload immediately caught the eyes of her fans, racking up more than 5,700 likes and 200 comments in just one hour of going live. Kayla proved she knows how to engage her followers with a flirty caption, adding a devil emoji for good measure.

“Comment your favorite breakfast in bed… yum.”

Her admirers didn’t hesitate to reply, with plenty of them indicating her as their top choice.

“Would you be mad if I said you,” read one message.

“Have to be you [devil emoji and four hungry emoji] absolutely beautifull [sic] woman,” wrote a second Instagrammer, adding a string of intertwined heart and fire emoji.

“It would be you sweetheart!” agreed a third fan, who left a string of flattering emoji before adding, “But I do like eggs, bacon or sausage with toast and milk.”

“Strawberry milkshake,” was another reply, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji, a fire emoji, a heart emoji, and a two-hearts emoji.