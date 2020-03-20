Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Fit Body In Light Blue Leggings

Carrie wowed in her workout wear.

Carrie Underwood put her fit and toned body on show in a pair of light blue leggings in a stunning new photo shared to social media this week. The country music superstar showed off a stretch as she posed for the camera in her workout wear, seemingly while taking part in a fitness photo shoot.

The gorgeous photo was posted by the official Instagram account of Carrie’s new fitness app Fit52 on March 19 and showed her as she sat down on a blue yoga mat with both of her legs stretched out in front of her.

The “Southbound” singer then bent forwards and leaned over towards her feet. She stretched out both of her arms and placed her hands on her ankles as she gave fans a look at her impressive flexibility.

Carrie — who recently stunned in a no-makeup photo — proudly showed off her body confidence as she got a workout in.

The beauty put her incredibly toned legs on show in a pair of light blue leggings which were skintight to show off her muscles and finished part way up her calves to reveal her bare ankles.

Carrie opted to keep things very coordinated. She paired those with a tank top in the exact same sky blue color that flashed a little skin on her top half.

The round neck top revealed a little of her décolletage while her very toned arms were on full show in her active pose.

She paired the matching look with white sneakers on her feet that featured three gold lines across the outside of her foot.

On her right wrist, she wore a black smartwatch while she got her workout in in front of a grey sofa which appeared to be like a living room setup.

The beauty had her signature long, blond hair away from her face so she could really focus on her workout. She had her locked tied up into a tight ponytail with two straight pieces of hair down at the front and to frame her face.

In the caption of the gorgeous photo of the mom of two, Fit52 revealed that working out is a form of “self-care” for the star as the account urged its thousands of followers to get in a little “me time” with some exercise.

Fans clearly loved seeing the latest snap of the country singer as many shared how they’d got a workout in thanks to Carrie and her app.

“Meee! Just did workout 3 + a run! Making the most of my days off before a work weekend! #fit52 #fit52life,” one person wrote.

“I did this morning! First time using app!” another person wrote with a clapping and a yellow heart emoji.

“Me!!! have been doing fit52 workouts this whole week!! love them!!” another wrote.

Carrie’s also been showing off her fitness on her own Instagram account over the past few weeks.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she urged her fans to stay active and to not just “sit around” as people across the world have been asked to stay inside amid coronavirus concerns.