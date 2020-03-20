Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Reportedly Donate $1M To Aid New York’s Coronavirus Pandemic

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are reportedly donating $1 million dollars to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in New York City. The celebrity couple will make the donation to the New York governor’s office. The relief effort will reportedly go toward purchasing ventilators, which are in short supply in the area. Part of the donation will also help WIN, an organization that runs 11 women’s shelters in the city, reported ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan and Riverdale stars both live in New York City with their children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. The couple’s hometown has been hit hard by the pandemic.

New York state has as many as 4,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths thus far from the virus, according to The New York Times. Information regarding the approximate number of confirmed cases is fluid and changes daily as more people are being tested.

Kelly and Mark have lived in New York City throughout their married life. The couple seemingly loves the city not only because of the proximity to their jobs but also for the enrichment the area brings to their three children, who have all grown up and gone to school there.

Neither Kelly nor Mark has spoken publicly about their relief effort.

Kelly has shared very little of her personal feelings on social media about the pandemic that is ravaging New York City. Instead, she is posting inspirational videos that capture what is best about the human race as people get through a troubling situation, including self-quarantining in order to stop the spread of the virus.

On March 15, Kelly shared a video from Italy, where a woman was seen dancing on her outdoor balcony to jazz music that was being played from an unknown source as residents quarantined themselves inside their homes as a precaution.

On March 19, the television personality shared a clip of professional ballerina Isabella Boylston dancing in her kitchen, revealing to her followers that she has “no obvious skills” in her kitchen.

Kelly and Mark live in a $27 million town house on the upper east side of the city, not far from where Kelly tapes Live, which she co-hosts with Ryan Seacrest. The show has halted production due to the pandemic and is currently airing pre-taped episodes.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom town house the couple shares with their children sits on a quiet residential street. The five-story home has two fireplaces and an elevator that reaches a rooftop patio and garden, reported SheKnows.