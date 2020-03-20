Sources Close To Donald Trump Say Senator Richard Burr ‘Needs To Resign’ After Stock Dumping, Report Claims

Republican Richard Burr could soon be feeling pressure from the top to resign his position and leave the U.S. Senate after a report that he dumped as much as $1.7 miillion worth of stock after receiving a closed-door briefing on the coronavirus weeks ago.

This week, a report from ProPublica found that Burr started a major sell-off of his stocks on February 13, the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Burr is the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which had received a closed-door briefing about the devastating projection of the virus prior to his decision to dump between roughly $500,000 and $1.7 million of stock.

Two week after the stock sell-off, Burr spoke at a private event in Washington in which he delivered a sobering warning about the potential of the COVID-19 virus, one that contrasted with more optimistic projections from Trump. The president at the time was telling Americans that the outbreak would soon be contained and disappear, but since then it has continued to spread across the country with more than 10,000 cases across the country and growing quickly.

Burr faced a number of calls to resign after the report of his stock sell-off, with critics saying he quietly pulled out his stock using knowledge of how devastating the outbreak would be — all while failing to adequately warn Americans about what was to come. There may also be pressure from the top for him to leave, ABC News senior producer John Santucci reported on Twitter.

“Hearing from sources close to President Trump that Burr needs to resign,” he noted on Thursday night.

While it was not clear who Santucci was referencing, Burr has already come under fire from some of Trump’s allies. Speaking on Fox News on Thursday night, host and Trump backer Tucker Carlson demanded that Burr explain why he made the stock sales or else resign his position.

Burr has pushed back, saying that there was nothing improper about his stock sales and telling ProPublica that he had filed a disclosure for the transaction long before the stock market dive.

“Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the U.S. and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus outbreak,” a Burr spokesperson said. “As the situation continues to evolve daily, he has been deeply concerned by the steep and sudden toll this pandemic is taking on our economy.”