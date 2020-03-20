‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn’s Plan To Destroy Brooke Ruins Katie & Bill’s Relationship

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is hell-bent on destruction, no matter whose lives she destroys in the process, per TV Guide. As long as she can bring Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) down, she doesn’t care that lives and families will be ruined forever. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) family seems to be doomed.

Eric Sets Quinn’s Plan In Motion

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) caught Brooke and Bill in a passionate embrace and recorded the kiss on her phone. After Shauna refused to use the video to break up Brooke and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage, Quinn sent the clip to herself without her friend knowing. She wants to use the video to her advantage to get rid of Brooke for once and for all. After all, they regard each other as enemies after Brooke urged Eric to divorce his wife. Quinn got even when she slapped her to the ground.

The Inquisitr reports that Eric Forrester (John McCook) is delighted that Brooke and Ridge are back together. He will suggest that they throw a reunion party for the couple. Quinn will pounce on the opportunity to humiliate Brooke in front of her family and friends.

Quinn Exposes Brooke

There will be great excitement about the reunion party. Brooke’s daughter, Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) will even fly in to attend the event. Of course, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will also be there to support her sister.

Quinn will then seize the opportunity to play the clip of Brooke and Bill kissing. Everyone will be stunned as the salacious scene plays on the screen. Nobody will be more shocked than Katie and Ridge.

Katie’s Worst Fears Are Realized

This is not the first time that Bill and Brooke have betrayed Katie. When Bill asked Katie to be his wife again, she reminded him that they had already been down the aisle twice. Both times it ended in divorce because he had had an affair with her sister. Katie had been hesitant to trust Bill again, but he had assured her that he was committed to her.

The soap opera spoilers suggest that Katie’s heart will be shattered. She believed that Bill had changed and had become a better man. She knows that Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will also be upset because he wanted his parents together.

Bill may plead with Katie that it’s not what it seems, but she would be a fool to trust him again. She knows where Brooke and Bill’s flirtations may lead to from first-hand experience. And this time around, she can extract herself before she weds Bill again.