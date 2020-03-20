Miley Cyrus Stopped Wearing Bikinis After Being Compared To A ‘Turkey’ Following Infamous VMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus revealed to her long-time friend Demi Lovato that she stopped wearing bikinis and revealing clothing after people compared her to a turkey following her infamous performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer said this made her feel dishonest to fans about the message she promoted.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to practice social distance in hopes of mitigating the spread of the virus, Cyrus has started an Instagram talk show titled Bright Minded. The informal show is meant to promote positivity during the coronavirus outbreak. One of the 27-year-old’s first guests was Lovato and the host spoke about her infamous performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs when she twerked on Robin Thicke while wearing a tiny two-piece.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer received online backlash and was the subject of a viral video which showed uncooked poultry dancing in the same outfit she wore during the performance. In the Bright Minded episode, as reported by Baller Alert, Cyrus said the viral video hurt so much she stopped wearing revealing clothing during concerts.

“I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this sh*t because after the VMAs…everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit.”

The “Slide Away” singer said she stopped wearing bikinis altogether because of the hurtful videos and memes comparing her to a turkey.

“I was just so skinny and so pasty, and they kept putting me next to this turkey,” she said. “I did not wear a bikini for like two years.”

Being the subject of these memes impacted more than her performances. The Bangerz artist confessed it had implications on her personal life as well as her stage persona.

“It was just really, really hurtful to be so body-shamed like that,” she said on the Instagram Live video.

The performer admitted she felt torn because on stage her “brand” was to be a powerful woman who was self-confident but in reality she had lost all her confidence after that VMAs performance. Cyrus said not only did she stop wearing bikinis and shorts but she would often wear multiple pairs of leggings to cover her body. The singer confessed to feeling like she was “lying or a fraud” to her fans.

Lovato related to her friend’s experience and said she felt the same way after her song “Confident” became a hit. At the time she had dieted and worked out feverishly to change her body even though the song promoted body confidence.