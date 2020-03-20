Jeremy Lin Slams Donald Trump For Promoting ‘Racism’ After Calling Coronavirus ‘The Chinese Virus’

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin blasted Donald Trump on Twitter after he used the term “Chinese Virus” to describe the coronavirus. The basketball star felt referring to COVID-19 in this way promoted racism towards Asian people.

Lin currently plays for the Beijing Ducks but has been back home in the United States since the Chinese Basketball League was put on hold in early February because of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Earlier this week the president sent a tweet about the deadly virus shutting down certain industries and how they will eventually bounce back. In the tweet he called it “the Chinese Virus” and this offended the California native.

The former New York Knicks guard responded on Twitter by quoting Trump’s tweet and saying the president should help those in need and not use insensitive terminology that could promote xenophobia.

“I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering.”

This tweet directly aimed at Trump received 7,200 likes and 1,300 retweets but the global basketball star had more to say on the topic. In a series of follow-up tweets Lin said he was uninterested in diseases which had previously been named for regions, and said he knows Asian Americans who have been subjected to racism since the respiratory illness had become widespread.

“And I don’t wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked,” he wrote to his 2.5 million followers.

According to USA Today, the president defended using the term in his tweet and said it was not “racist at all” because the virus reportedly originated in China. Although members of the World Health Organization have previously stated that this term can promote racial stigmas.

A Twitter follower replied to Lin’s tweet and claimed Trump did not use a racist term because many outlets previously referred to the disease as the “Wuhan Virus.” The 31-year-old responded by asking why people cannot just call it COVID-19 or coronavirus. He again referenced racist attacks towards Asian people.

“Can you honestly tell me there is ZERO anti-Chinese sentiment in all his characterizations of the virus?” Lin replied. “Can you honestly tell me Asians aren’t being unfairly physically attacked today in the US?”

This is not the first time Lin has spoken against racism concerning the coronavirus pandemic. As covered by The Inquisitr he posted a lengthy Instagram message last month about the “racist comments” surrounding the illness.