Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Toned Bod In Sexy New Selfies On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a couple of sexy new selfies with her 3.6 million followers. The stunner opted for a white and black workout ensemble and likely caught the attention of many of her fans with the snaps.

In the first photo, Bruna stood with her right foot popped and placed her left hand behind her neck with her elbow angled out to the side. She held the phone with her other hand and glanced at the screen with a flirty pout on her face.

The sensation wore a white tank top that she folded to make into a bra. She also rocked a tiny pair of black brief-style bottoms with a high-rise cut in the back. Bruna’s cleavage, flat abs, and curvy booty were hard to miss.

The cutie wore her hair down in a middle part and she brushed her locks in front of one shoulder. She also sported a glam makeup application that included purple eyeshadow, heavy mascara, dark liner on her lower lids, and red lipstick. Plus, Bruna accessorized with a charm necklace, bracelet, and rings. She completed her look with a pair of white ankle-high socks.

The second picture was similar, except Bruna tugged at the side of her bottoms and stood with her feet flat on the floor. She took the shot in a floor-length mirror and stood in a tiled hallway. The area was well-lit and the lighting emphasized her muscular figure.

The update has garnered over 53,000 likes so far and the model’s adoring followers took to the comments section to send their love.

“Long socks on some good legs bruhhhh,” observed a fan.

Others referred to her caption as she alluded to the coronavirus quarantines.

“Making me feel better at home seeing this picture,” wrote a second admirer.

“@xoobruna do you meditate or do yoga? I think that would help you a bunch!! How are you feeling?” asked a curious supporter.

“U look absolutely stunning #staysafe,” expressed a fourth social media user.

The bombshell also took to her Instagram page three days ago to show off her incredible physique in another ensemble, that time opting for black lacy lingerie. Bruna stood facing the camera straight-on and stood outside in front of a swing chair. Her bra featured sheer lace along her cleavage and her bottoms had a low waistline with a second flirty strap that rested high on her hips. She gave a flirty pout with her lips parted.