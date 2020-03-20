Isabella Buscemi Sizzles In Black & Sparkling Lingerie On Instagram

Isabella Buscemi has been tantalizing her 2 million Instagram followers with lots of bikini pics lately but switched it up yesterday with a new video of herself in black lingerie. The ensemble featured sparkling straps as she emphasized the glittering accents with a flirty filter.

Isabella’s bra and bottoms were both black with silver straps. Her cleavage was hard to miss and her toned abs were also on display. The bottoms had a high leg cut and thick straps that hugged her hips.

The model wore her hair down in a slightly off-center part and she brushed her locks in front of her shoulder. Her makeup application included silver eyeshadow, dark lashes, a dusting of blush, and shimmery red lipstick. She also accessorized with a charm necklace with her last name and a watch on her wrist.

The video began with Isabella tugging at her bottoms and playing with her hair as she faced the camera straight on. She then turned her body to the side, showing off the side of her bare booty as she smiled for the camera.

Isabella also gave fans a look at the other side of her body before turning her back to the camera to flaunt her derrière some more. Toward the end of the clip, she made a flirty kissy-face and shimmied her shoulders for a few moments.

The model appeared to be inside a white bathroom with a towel rack visible behind her. The filter added tons of sparkle to her outfit and hair for an eye-catching clip.

The update has been viewed over 499,000 times so far. Isabella’s followers also took to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Body is always on point,” declared a supporter.

“@missbuscemi beautiful woman with a gorgeous body,” gushed a second admirer.

“No hate, I think this is the best your physique has looked yet,” declared a third fan.

“You’re [sic] shape is unbelievable and you’re so incredibly stunning! A true goddess! Stay safe,” expressed a social media user.

In addition, Isabella posted another update a couple of days ago and showed off her amazing figure, that time in a nude bikini. She completed her look with a flowy robe and a pair of matching wedge sandals. The model, who was photographed at the SLS South Beach, smiled widely with her left leg popped, her top teasing a hint of her underboob and her thong bottoms leaving the side of her bare booty visible.