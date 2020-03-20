Anita Herbert Flaunts Toned Bod In Pink Bikini At The Beach On Instagram

Anita Herbert shared a new bikini pic with her 2.2 million Instagram followers today and paired it with a motivational caption. The fitness model wanted to inspire people to keep up their fitness during the coronavirus pandemic. In the snap, she rocked a pink ensemble in the snap and showed off her toned bod at the beach.
The hottie stood with her right foot popped and tugged at her hair with her right hand. She also raised her left hand towards her forehead and gazed into the distance with a serious expression on her face.
Anita wore a bright pink bikini top with purple trim, one that left her cleavage on show. Her bottoms were very small with a low waistline and her straps rested low on her hips.
The model’s chiseled body glowed in the sunlight and her muscular abs and legs were particularly hard to miss. She also wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail and accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and earrings.
Anita stood in shallow ocean waters with a deserted stretch of beach visible behind her. There was a row of white lounge chairs and palm trees in the distance.
Me looking for an open gym ???????? #literally ???? . . I know everyone is trying to navigate through our current situation… . Unfortunately we CANNOT change what’s happening around us, but we CAN change how we react to things???? . sticking to my everyday routine is what helps me the most right now. . I start my day with my workout ????????♀, the only difference is that I do it at ???? in my living room/ or outside . Is it an ideal situation? Hell no! Is it better than not doing anything ? ABSOLUTELY ???? . Doing something is always better than doing nothing! A 15 minute walk ????????♀️ is already better than sitting on the couch binge watching Netflix while stuffing your face with your quarantine snacks???? . Get up and MOVE. . There are so many FREE WORKOUTS online that can be done without equipments! PLUS now you got plenty of ⏰ FREE TIME ….. so there is literally NO EXCUSE. . If you are not in actual quarantine, go for a walk or run outside (while keeping your distance from others of course) . No one knows whats going to happen or how long this current situation will last . Keeping up with my ????????♀️ workouts & my daily routine is the only thing that keeps me ????????♀️ SANE right now. . Stop trying to predict the future, do not make major changes according to what’s happening right now, just live your day one by one. It’s about taking baby steps and moving forward at this point. (Im adjusting my content to ???? home based workouts & programs) . Also remember☝????, that social distancing doesn’t mean all human interactions needs to stop . I think this is the time to be even more connected & supportive to each other ????♀???? . We may not be able to physically spend time with our loved ones, we CAN call them, we can even see them via SKYPE or FACETIME thanks to our technology???????? I call my sister ????????, my parents ???? , my grandma ???????? everyday to check on them. (They live in Hungary ????????) . Communication is essential for our mental health right now. . we’re in this together, and together we are stronger????♀ . What type of posts would you like me to do ? (besides home workouts????)????????
The update has been liked over 20,000 times so far, as her many followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.
“Yes! No excuses to stop working out! Roght [sic] now we actually have more free time to focus on our routines and family,” wrote an admirer, agreeing with Anita’s caption.
“The most perfect body I’ve seen!!!!” raved a second social media user.
“Lolol yes we all keep looking those strong beautiful legs tho,” exclaimed a third supporter, who is also apparently wishing for a gym that was still open.
Additionally, a fan received a response from Anita.
“Where are you living now, are there no open gyms either?” they asked, punctuating their question with two crying face emoji.
“Miami. No not really,” she wrote, using the weary face emoji to express her feelings.
In addition, Anita flaunted her body in a bikini six days ago, that time sharing a home workout routine for the legs and booty. She rocked a white ensemble and completed a series of exercises on a purple yoga mat at the beach. She used a green tension band in the first three videos and shot the clips on a sunny day as the bright sunlight emphasized her deep tan. Meanwhile, the model also wore her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.