Valeria Orsini Flaunts Cleavage In Braless Look On Instagram

Valeria Orsini has been sharing a mix of bikini pics and snaps of herself in casual outfits on Instagram lately. Today, she opted for the latter and showed off her eye-catching cleavage in a tan sweater.

The model sat outside against a concrete brick wall for the photo. She raised her right hand toward her hair and rested her elbow on her knee. She glanced over at the camera with a coy look on her face with her lips parted, exuding tons of flirty vibes.

Valeria’s sweater had long sleeves and a long hem, with the left side of it falling down her shoulder. She chose to go braless and shirtless, thus putting her cleavage on display. She did, however, brush her curly locks in front of her right shoulder to partially censor her look.

Valeria accessorized with a pair of huge gold earrings with teardrop-shaped charms but nothing else, keeping the focus on her physique. Moreover, her colorful makeup application added to her glam, and it included shimmery silver eyeshadow on her lids with pink and silver accents below her brows. She also sported heavy liner on both lids, long lashes, plenty of mascara, and a dusting of blush.

The image was shot on a sunny day and the light made her hair glow.

Valeria made sure to give credit to the team behind the photo shoot, including photographer Danya Morrison, stylist Bo Roses, and the shoot location by Los Fckn’ Angels.

Moreover, the photo has been liked over 30,500 times so far and Valeria’s many fans took to the comments section to gush about the new share.

“Omg you are so hot and sexy Valeria amazing body gorgeous eyes,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow you look fantastic this is a great pic,” wrote a second supporter.

Others took note of the humorous caption.

“Flirting back in 2020, I will bring the toilet paper,” joked a third social media user.

“Exactly babe is on fire,” raved a follower.

Valeria also flaunted her cleavage in another snap that she posted to Instagram three days ago, that time posing on her knees at the beach in a bikini. Her swimsuit top had ruffle accents on the hem and her matching bottoms had side ties that rested high on her hips. She smiled and looked into the distance as she played with her hair with her hand. She placed her right hand on her leg and arched her back slightly.