Vanessa Hudgens Is Reportedly In ‘Damage Control Mode’ Following Her Comments On People Dying Of Coronavirus

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly doing everything in her power to connect with her fans again following her remarks about the recent deaths following the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress was in hot water this week after posting a video on social media regarding the coronavirus. While on Instagram Live, Hudgens said that the idea of people being in a self-quarantine until July sounded like a “bunch of bullsh*t.” She also said that although she felt the recent deaths that have been reported due to the virus have been “terrible,” she also said that they are “inevitable.” The High School Musical alum was then met with negative feedback from social media users, many of whom said the starlet should be canceled.

According to Hollywood Life, Hudgens plans to redeem herself following her comments about the deaths of multiple people. An insider dished to the outlet that she wants to make things right with her fans who said she wasn’t taking the effects of the virus seriously. Many of her followers also reportedly felt that her remarks were insulting to the elderly and others who would be more susceptible to the virus.

“Vanessa hates that her rant on Instagram took such a life of its own and she now knows that she has to do some damage control,” the source said. “It took a minute to realize that she offended people but she is taking it as a learning experience and is actually hurt that she hurt people. She hopes time will heal all wounds as she is genuinely upset that she upset people. It is not the person she is and she hopes people accept her apology that she has given.”

Hudgens’ video where she made the controversial remarks can be viewed below. Take note that the clip contains language that may not be suitable for younger viewers.

Another insider dished that while the damage surrounding Hudgens’ clip has already been done, she is learning from her mistakes. They said that she is now more aware of her role online and the power of her words. Hudgens reportedly didn’t mean any harm by her comments and plans to support her followers in any way as they deal with what they’re seeing in their communities and in the news.

Shortly after she received backlash, Hudgens did some damage control on her Twitter and Instagram pages. In her first message, she explained that it’s been a “crazy time” for her over the past week. She also explained that she had self-quarantined over the last few days and encouraged her fans to do the same. The actress even updated her Instagram bio, urging her millions of followers to “stay in.”