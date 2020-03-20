All California Residents Ordered To Shelter-In-Place Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The state of California has now ordered all residents to stay in their homes until further notice.

The state of California has taken things to the next level in the battle against CODIV-19. Governor Gavin Newsom has now announced that there is a state-wide shelter-in-place order, and that residents can only go out if is absolutely necessary. Newsom stated that this is being done to help slow down and eventually stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It was a mere three days ago that seven counties in the Bay Are of California put their shelter-in-place order into effect. Things were starting to make their way through the northern and southern parts of California, but Gov. Newsom wants to extend that practice as far out as his power allows.

KMPH announced that the governor called the situation “fluid” when issuing the order on Thursday evening. He stated that everyone needs to work through this outbreak together in order to achieve the ultimate goal of beating it.

“This is a moment in time, and it’s a challenging moment, and it may be many moments in the foreseeable future, but nonetheless we will process, we will work together through this moment of challenge and we will triumph over fear, anxiety and this disease.”

Newsom said that the statewide mandated shelter-in-place was going to go into effect at midnight on Friday, March 20, 2020. He stated that it would be very similar to the order that the Bay Area counties put into place on Tuesday of this week.

#BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a state-wide order to shelter in place: “That directive goes into force and effect this evening and we are confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it.” pic.twitter.com/HQFOEEjd5I — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) March 20, 2020

According to the mandate placed by Newsom, all businesses considered “non-essential” will be required to close. The full list of businesses that are exempt or non-exempt from the order will be released “soon.”

Residents needing to leave their homes at any time will only be allowed to do so for what the state considers “essential” reasons. California residents may only leave their homes to shop for groceries and any supplies, care for family members, outdoor exercise, or to obtain necessary medications.

Around the country, numerous cities and states have ordered the closures of restaurants, bars, hair salons, car dealerships, and other locations which can bring about large gatherings of people.

Governor Newsom said they are hoping this shelter-in-place will help severely slow down the spread of the coronavirus. There is the fear that if the spread continues, hospitals will become overrun with patients which will eventually lead to their not being enough beds for those that need them.

California issuing a state-wide shelter-in-place order is something that could end up spreading to different states around the country. It is not yet known just how much the spread of COVID-19 will go before there is some sense of relief coming the way of the American people. Gov. Adam Newsom realizes that the steps they have taken are incredibly serious, but it may be the only way to stop the coronavirus from spreading to more people.