New York Coronavirus Map Shows Greater NYC Area With The Most Cases, State’s Death Toll Rises To 26

The New York coronavirus map shows a concentration of cases around the greater New York City area, which saw a major jump in cases over the course of just a few hours this week.

New York City has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, with close to 40 percent of all cases in the country coming in the city and the immediate surrounding areas. As the New York Daily News reported, the city had just under 4,000 confirmed cases as of Thursday and the number was rising quickly. There was a 50 percent rise in confirmed cases overnight on Thursday, NBC New York reported.

There were more than 1,000 more cases across the state, with clusters just north of New York City and in Albany.

“The total as of Thursday afternoon was more than 5,200 cases statewide, up from about 3,000 cases on Wednesday,” the New York Times reported. “There were more than 750 people hospitalized statewide. At least 29 people had died of the virus in New York State.”

The sharp rise in cases led Gov. Andrew Cuomo to make a quick adjustment to an executive order issued just one day earlier. On Wednesday, he ordered that all businesses would be required to have 50 percent of their staff work from home, but on Thursday he adjusted the measure to require them to keep 75 percent at home.

The New York governor has announced a number of other efforts meant to help people financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including mortgage relief and expanded sick leave benefits.

But Cuomo also pushed back against rumors that the state may be considering more drastic measures to keep people in their homes, saying there were no plans for shelter in place orders.

“I am not going to do martial law in the state of New York,” Cuomo said, via NBC New York. “That is not going to happen.”

Within New York City, the largest number of cases reported as of Thursday afternoon came in Brooklyn with 1,030, followed by 980 in Queens and 976 in Manhattan. There were another 436 in the Bronx and 165 in Staten Island, NBC New York reported.

In response, officials have opened a number of drive-through testing centers around the greater New York City area including in New Rochelle, where the first cluster of cases was reported and which became the state’s original hot spot for the virus. Others opened in Long Island and Staten Island, the New York Times reported.