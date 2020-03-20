The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann SlussShows Off Trim Figure In Yellow Sports Bra And Leggings For New Instagram Photo

Hannah Ann Sluss gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers a treat on Thursday when she popped up on their feeds rocking a yellow sports bra, leggings, and gray sneakers. In the shared snapshot, the brunette stunner crouched next to her dog in the photo as they posed for the image atop od a hill in Los Angeles, her new home city. Her hair was windswept in the photo thanks to her surroundings and she appeared to have gone mostly makeup-free for the shot, except for some liner around her eyes and what appeared to be dark mascara.

According to the tags on Hannah Ann’s photo, her outfit was from Alo Yoga. But instead of promoting the brand in her caption, she opted to share some inspirational words beneath her photo instead. Hannah Ann encouraged her fans to set big goals for themselves. The former The Bachelor contestant revealed that she had always longed to move to L.A. So instead of dwelling on the “pain she was feeling,” she centered her energy on making her dream a reality. She went to credit goal setting for her recent move to the state, saying that it assists in “occupying the mind” during the difficult times.

The post amassed close to 100,000 likes in under an hour and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it, as of this writing. In those comments, fans showered Hannah Ann with lots of compliments.

Several commenters said that the 23-year-old Tenessee native had inspired them.

“You are such an inspiration to so many women, you’re amazing!!!” one person wrote.

“So proud you’re getting all your goals accomplished one by one!” another added.

“You are so inspirational to so many people including me!!! Thank you for being such a positive light right now when we all need it,” a third supporter remarked.

“I’m so happy you continued your personal goals to move to LA regardless of what happened to you!” a fourth added. “I’m so proud of you! You are so relatable! Love that about you.”

Based on some of her previous Instagram posts, the “pain” Hannah Ann referred to in the caption of her most recent post is likely connected to her time on the recently concluded season of The Bachelor. The lead, Deta Air Lines pilot Peter Weber, proposed to Hannah Ann but rescinded it later after stating that he couldn’t give his whole heart to the relationship. Hannah got to face Peter during the live finale and chewed him out for not “being true to his word,”