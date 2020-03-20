Kylie Jenner Urges Her Fans To ‘Stay Inside’ After The U.S. Surgeon General Asks For Her Help

Kylie Jenner is using her massive influence to speak about the seriousness of the coronavirus and COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared via her Instagram stories that she has been on a self-quarantine since Tuesday, March 10. Hollywood Life reports that Jenner decided to urge her millions of followers on the platform to do the same on Thursday, March 19, as many restaurants, bars, and other social gatherings have shut down in an effort to keep the virus from spreading further. Experts have also encouraged people to stay at home as much as possible.

Many people within the millennial generation and Generation-Z, however, have neglected the warnings and have opted to continue their group outings. This prompted U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to beg Jenner to inform her followers about the importance of staying home amid the current pandemic.

Jenner left several posts on Instagram to follow in her footsteps and also practice social distancing. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was at home and confirmed to her fans that the virus can be harmful to those who don’t take precautionary measures.

“I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning, and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you could see me and hear me,” Jenner said.

Jenner then stressed to her fans that practicing social distancing isn’t only important for them, but for their loved ones. She explained that coronavirus can be spread by those in close proximity. She shared how her followers who live at home, specifically, could get their parents sick from their actions. The mother-of-one also pointed out that she read a study that shows “a large percentage of the people in the hospital right now are young adults.”

Jenner ended her message by also encouraging other influencers to speak out about the benefits of social distancing. She also reminded her followers that there currently isn’t a cure for the virus. Likewise, she gave some insight into what she was doing while at home. The reality star admitted that she did a lot of the same things she did while she was pregnant with her 2-year-old daughter with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster. She said that puzzles have been her main activity during her self-quarantine.