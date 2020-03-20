Julia Rose Sizzles In A White Bikini On Instagram

Julia Rose has been flaunting her toned bod in a variety of pics lately on Instagram and in her newest share, the hottie rocked a white bikini and a dark hat.

The stunner posed poolside and struck the Bambi pose with her knees spread apart. Julia placed her hands on the top of her chest and glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted.

The model’s bikini top had a classic triangle-cut and her bottoms had extra long side straps that fell down her upper thighs. She completed her look with a baseball hat with white writing on the brim. Her cleavage was hard to miss and her toned abs were on show. In addition, her “Just Breathe” writing tattoo on her left ribs were prominent in the shot.

Julia wore her hair down and her blond locks cascaded around her shoulders. Plus, her colorful makeup application included dark eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy pink lipstick. In addition, her light pink manicure added to the feminine vibes. She kept things simple with no other accessories and kept the focus on her physique.

The pool that the hottie posed next to was thin and rectangular with wooden lounge chairs placed on the side of the patio. The house behind Julia had large floor-to-ceiling windows on both levels with archways underneath the outdoor balcony.

It didn’t look like there was much sun out when the image was shot, although the model was still well-illuminated and her tan looked great.

Moreover, the sensation tagged Shag Mag in the post to promote her publication.

The update has been liked over 294,000 times so far and her many adoring fans took to the comments section to gush about her good looks. Many people focused on responding to her caption.

“I hope you are staying healthy and you have a fantastic day,” wrote an admirer.

“Love your tattoos,” gushed a second social media user.

“Just read through every issue of @shagmag in two days,” declared a third follower.

“Julia, Tom Brady is gone. Nothing is good,” joked a supporter.

In addition, the bombshell posted another update a week ago and flaunted her chest, that time in a white t-shirt that she pushed up to reveal her underboob. Julia posed outside by a magazine stand with a copy of Shag Mag on the stands. She stood facing the camera straight on with her hands by her sides and glanced to her right with her lips parted in a flirty manner. She wore her hair down in a middle part.