‘Pose’ Actress Angelica Ross Shares That She Learned Her New Boyfriend Has A Fiancee & Child Via Twitter

Actress and LGBTQ+ activist Angelica Ross recently revealed that social media helped her learn that her new boyfriend is engaged to the mother of his child.

The Pose alum, 39, shared on Thursday, March 19 that her new love isn’t what he appeared to be during their relationship. Entertainment Tonight reports that Ross posted several photos of her and her new beau on Twitter on Wednesday, March 18. The first photo showed the couple out and about as they stopped to pose for the camera. The second photo of the pair shows Ross beaming as her mystery man is kissing her cheek. In addition to showing off her man for the first time, Ross gushed about how she “finally found” her love, but had to be away from him. She implied that the two were keeping their distance from one another due to them practicing social distancing in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The actress then nicknamed her boyfriend “B” and received tons of support for her millions of followers. Prior to her post, Ross hadn’t posted anything about her love life, so her fans felt that her new boyfriend could be the one for her.

Finally found him and have to distance myself from him ???? an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B❣️???? pic.twitter.com/yTIiLQlVld — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 18, 2020

One day after she showed how happy she was, Ross then retweeted the photo and left an update for her Twitter followers. She shared that, thanks to social media, she was able to learn that her boyfriend was leading a double life.

“The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!” Ross tweeted.

Following her tweet, many of her followers were confused about what the American Horror Story actress was eluding to in her tweets. Some thought that she was getting to know the mother of her boyfriend’s child and the mother’s fiance. Others also weren’t sure why she used the hashtag “#PlotTwist” at the end of her tweet. One of Ross’ Twitter followers, Andrew Ruby, cleared up the misconceptions on his own Twitter page. Ross retweeted the post and confirmed that his assumption was true.

“For those who don’t get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning,” Ruby wrote, to which Ross replied “basically.”

Ross received several well-wishes from her fans after they saw her tweets. Many women supported the transgender actress and shared that they could relate to her situation. Ross then posted another tweet to thank her fans for making her smile during the drama she endured.

Ross has not disclosed the name of her beau as of yet.