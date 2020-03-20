Kayla Itsines Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A Sexy Selfie

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently surprised her 12.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot selfie in which she flaunted her sculpted physique. The picture was taken in her minimalist fitness studio, where she takes the vast majority of the snaps she shares with her eager followers.

Kayla rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a stunning pale blue hue. The leggings clung to her toned thighs and calves, and she posed with her body turned slightly away from the mirror so that her pert derriere was on display as well. She rested one knee on the ground and balanced on her toes of the other foot, accentuating her legs even more.

The Australian bombshell paired the leggings with a matching sports bra in the same stunning shade, which looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin. The sports bra had thin straps stretching over her shoulder and a criss-cross detail on the back. Kayla placed one hand on her knee while the other held her cell phone and snapped the selfie.

Kayla’s long brunette locks were pulled up atop her head in a messy bun, and she appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, if any at all. Since her body was facing away from the camera, her fans weren’t able to check out the front of her sports bra. However, the selfie still managed to showcase plenty of her sculpted body.

In the caption of the post, Kayla encouraged her followers to stay hydrated and stay moving, even if they were stuck at home.

The Instagram sensation’s fans absolutely loved the smoking hot selfie, and the post racked up over 23,800 likes within just four hours. The shot also received 146 comments within the same time span, as many of her fans took to the comments section to shower the fit Aussie with compliments.

“Really underestimated your BBG at home version #dying,” one fan, who had completed one of Kayla’s workouts, said.

“Love your work out outfit!!” another fan commented.

“Wow. Lady… you look amazing and happy,” one follower said.

“Thanks for keeping us moving forward with your small, actionable goals. You’re such a great natural leader. Hope you, Tobi, and Arna are staying well,” another added.

In addition to her occasional selfies, Kayla frequently shares quick workout videos with her followers to motivate them. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the Aussie beauty took her eager fans through a quick ab workout. She rocked a revealing black sports bra and tiny yellow shorts, and pulled her brunette hair up in a bun for the video.