Michelle Lewin Shows Of Chiseled Body In White Leggings As She Shows Fans How To Do Lunges

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin showed her fans how to do lunges in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a white sports bra and matching leggings, the petite powerhouse started the clip with a demonstration of the “walking” version of the exercise as she made her way across the length of a spacious gym. Then in a hilarious exchange with her husband Jimmy Lewin, she explained why she thinks lunges are a great exercise for the lower body.

“I think it’s the most powerful exercise for the lower body because you’re training everything,” she said, “legs, glutes, everything!”

Then Michelle launched into a slower and more detailed demonstration of the walking lunge, adding additional instructions and tips via a voiceover. She advised fans to ensure that their back knee almost touches the floor after they take the huge step forward required for the first part of the exercise. She also stressed that the front knee shouldn’t pass the toes when lowering oneself for the lunge. When raising the body after that, the action should start with the front leg, she said, while the back leg works to stabilize the body before the next repetition.

In her caption, Michelle recommended doing 15 repetitions per leg for four sets. But she lowered the number of suggested reps to 20 (10 per leg) when dumbbells are included in the exercise. She then went on to promote her at-home 60-day training program.

As of this writing, the clip has been viewed more than 400,000 times and over 220 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the clip. Many of the comments were in Michelle’s native Spanish

“You 2 are hysterical!!!! You guys need your own tv show!!!! Stay safe in these times guys!!” one fan wrote before adding a fist bump and praying hands emoji.

“We need more of this to make us smile these days!! Thank you!” another added.

Others used the post as an opportunity to compliment Michelle’s physique.

“Beautiful ads Michelle,” a third supporter remarked.

But one fan had suggestions for changes Michelle could make to her content

“You two are so cute,” they wrote. “I am a 58-year-old Nonna with 2 granddaughters. I love your workouts but perhaps slight modifications? Not hardcore modifications…”

Michelle hasn’t responded to the suggestion as of this writing.

In a previous video, Michelle also trained her legs but did so with a variety of exercises like leg extensions, hip abductors, lunges and more. The post has been liked close to 80,000 times so far.