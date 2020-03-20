‘Game Of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke Agrees With Fans Regarding The Ending

Jon Snow also 'got away with murder' in the final season of 'Game of Thrones,' according to Emilia Clarke.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

For many fans and critics alike, the final season of Game of Thrones was disappointing. Now, the actor who played Daenerys Targaryen is agreeing with the fans, according to The Sunday Times.

In the interview, Emilia Clarke revealed that she felt like the series was hurried in the final season. This was one of the things that many fans complained about as the conclusion of Game of Thrones hurried through a shortened season in order to pass the finish line.

“We could have spun it out for a little longer,” she agreed.

Clarke considers her role in the TV series as an acting “gift.” However, she also spoke of how she was always considering how the fans of the TV series would react to Season 8 of the hit epic fantasy series after reading the final scripts.

“I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so it’s just polite, isn’t it?”

Clarke had previously told Entertainment Weekly that she stood by Daenerys even though her character spiraled pretty quickly downhill as she struggled to gain control of Westeros. As a result of this, Daenerys razed King’s Landing and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was forced to kill her rather than have another mad Targaryen ruler.

Now, the actor reveals that she was particularly saddened by what happened to her character, Daenerys.

“I really felt for her,” Clarke revealed.

In addition, Clarke also commented on the fact that Jon Snow got away with her character’s murder.

“I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally,” she said.

As for what she would have liked to have seen in the final season of Game of Thrones?

According to Clarke, she would have preferred to have seen less spectacular “set pieces” and more dialogue between Daenerys and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Cersei was Daenerys’ foe as the ruler of Westeros. Daenerys was considered the rightful heir to the Iron Throne as she was the sole surviving Targaryen after Cersei’s husband bought down the Mad King and the Targaryen’s tight grip on the throne. Of course, it was later discovered that Jon Snow was also a true Targaryen. However, all of this came to naught after Jon killed Daenerys and was sent to Castle Black as punishment and Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and his sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner) was made the rulers of Westeros.