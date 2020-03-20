Sommer Ray Shakes Famous Booty In Sexy New Video On Instagram

Sommer Ray took to her Instagram page today to share an upbeat and sexy new video with her 24.5 million followers. The fitness model showed off her incredible figure and shook her booty throughout the clip.

Sommer wore a neon yellow crop top that read “Good Vibes Only” in the front. It featured a stripe of mesh above her chest and had long sleeves. She opted to go braless underneath, only adding to the flirty vibes. She also rocked a pair of men’s boxer briefs that had a high-rise cut in the back.

Sommer wore her hair pulled back in a casual high bun and accessorized with small hoop earrings. Her makeup application, which included pink lipstick, appeared minimal.

The video was all about Sommer’s positive energy as she kicked it off with a few dance moves. She moved her hips to the sides with her back facing the camera before the clip cut to her lifting a couple of weights with her hands. The beauty made silly faces and sang along to the song in the background before flashing a big smile. She then walked back a few feet before turning around and completing a series of squats with her weights.

The rest of the clip showed Sommer busting out more dance moves as she made silly faces and shook her derrière for everyone to see. The home gym where she was shot in featured equipment scattered throughout. There was a poster on the wall beside her free weights, one that featured her rocking workout gear.

The update has been watched over 1.9 million times so far, and it’s only been live for three hours.

The model’s many followers took to the comments section to send their love.

“My motivation, I swear..,” gushed an admirer.

“I love your goofiness!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“You always be vibing ang spreading positive energy,” complimented a third fan.

“Needed this vid to get through my day,” declared a social media user.

In addition, the cutie posted another photo set yesterday and flaunted her derrière, that time in a red bikini at the beach. The swimsuit had white trim and the ensemble popped against her tanned body. In several of the snaps from the series, Sommer angled her back towards the camera and shot some flirty looks at the camera. She wore her hair down in its natural curly state and her voluminous locks cascaded down her back. She also accessorized with a necklace, brackets, and rings.