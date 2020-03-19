Sofia Vergara Rocks A Scandalous Black Gown In Sexy ’90s Throwback Snap

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara stunned her 18.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous throwback to when she walked a red carpet over two decades ago. Sofia tagged the Univision Instagram page in the caption of her post, and also tagged her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, in the picture.

Sofia looked breathtaking in a scandalous black gown that showed off plenty of her buxom physique. While she often wears gowns with figure-hugging silhouettes that showcase her hourglass physique on the red carpet nowadays, she seems to have branched out a bit back in the ’90s. The dress she selected had halter-style straps and a plunging neckline that likely revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, although it wasn’t visible from the angle of the particular snap. The gown had a large cut-out on the torso that exposed plenty of skin, and then the fabric wrapped around her hips before cascading down to the floor.

The stunning black gown trailed behind her on the red carpet as she stepped forward, showing off the sexy high slit that exposed nearly her entire leg. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of strappy black stiletto heels.

Sofia’s hair tumbled down her back in an effortless, tousled style, and she had a huge smile on her face. Based on the tag in the picture and the fact that she was holding the boy’s hand, it seems that the young boy in a suit and sneakers beside her was her son, enjoying the red carpet moment with his mother.

Two other individuals were visible on the red carpet near her, and a man along with some chairs and other equipment could be spotted towards the back of the snap.

Sofia’s fans absolutely loved the stunning throwback, and the post received over 37,800 likes within just 24 minutes. The post also racked up 227 comments within the same time frame from Sofia’s eager followers.

“The 90s were the best,” one fan commented.

“Love the dress! love that you remember PLN times,” another fan added, mentioning the program that Sofia referenced with a hashtag in the caption.

“What?! You look the same,” one follower said, unable to believe Sofia’s ageless beauty.

“That dress!” another fan said, stunned by the sexy look.

Sofia recently wrapped Modern Family, but it seems she’s already on to the next project. As The Inquisitr reported, after playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett for 11 seasons on the hit show, the stunner switched things up by becoming a judge on America’s Got Talent.