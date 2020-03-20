Kaley Cuoco Asks Husband Karl Cook If He’s Tired Of Her Yet And He Responds With TikTok Question

Kaley said she and her husband haven't spent this much time together in half a decade.

Kaley Cuoco and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, are finally residing together in their new house. This marks a big change for the couple, who have been living apart for most of their marriage.

On Wednesday, Kaley, 34, shared a series of video updates to her Instagram stories. She was shown snuggling up with Karl, 29, on their couch. Kaley added a graphic to her video revealing that she and Karl are in “self isolation” inside their brand new home. The actress attempted to quiz her husband over how he feels about their new living situation.

“Are you sick of me yet?” Kaley asked Karl. “This is the most time we’ve spent together in like five years.”

Karl was making a goofy face, and he didn’t answer his wife’s question.

“Oh, this is a video?” Karl said. “I thought you were taking a picture.”

Kaley repeated her question and gave Karl a kiss on the cheek. However, he ignored her query and changed the subject.

“What’s a TikTok, honey?” Karl asked. “I’ve seen people posting it.”

Instead of explaining what TikTok is, Kaley suggested that her husband needed a Tic Tac or a similar minty breath freshener.

“I don’t know, but you need a breath mint,” Kaley said as she made a disgusted face and pushed Karl’s hand away from her.

“You need a face mint,” Karl retorted.

Karl’s comeback made Kaley burst out laughing. She confessed that she also doesn’t know what TikTok is, but she asked Karl if he thought that they should “attempt it.” Karl shot this idea down, saying that he didn’t want another app on his phone. Kaley responded by stating that TikTok is not an app, even though it actually is.

“I can’t keep up with what the kids are doing these days,” Karl said.

Kaley joked that her husband is “old fashioned,” and she ended their TikTok discussion by giving him a kiss.

“I love you, I think,” Karl told his wife.

Kaley and Karl have been married for almost two years, but they haven’t shared the same space for an extended period of time since they tied the knot. Kaley has explained that this is because they’ve both had busy schedules that have required them to be in different places. They’ve also been waiting for building on their dream home to be completed. Now that it is, they’ll finally be living together.

Kaley recently spent a long period of time living apart from Karl in New York City, where she was filming her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. However, filming was temporarily shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus, so Kaley got to move into her new house a few weeks early. Because of this, she described her “forced break” as a “blessing.”