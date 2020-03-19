After ‘Talking Dead’ Was Canceled Last Week Amid Coronavirus Concerns, This Week’s Episode is Scheduled To Air

'Talking Dead' could film remotely as a 'surprise cast member' announcement is made.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week’s episode details for Talking Dead saw fans concerned that deaths would occur after two surprise guests were announced. However, the episode was canceled amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns as the country locked down in an effort to slow the spread of the new strain of the virus. Now, according to Fansided, this week’s episode will go ahead as scheduled.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead featured three character deaths. This was anticipated to some degree after the talk show that follows each episode of AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series issued the announcement that there would be two special — but unnamed — guests on its companion episode. Alpha (Samantha Morton), Gamma (Thora Birch), and Earl Sutton (John Finn) all lost their lives as the Whisperer War continued. As a result of this, viewers were hoping to see two of the actors who play these characters ready to discuss their character’s fates.

However, the identities of these guests were never revealed as AMC decided to pull the episode. This was due to the fact that Talking Dead uses a live audience and, with the threat of coronavirus, people were being advised to cancel gatherings as well as maintain social distancing and self-isolation in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. While it was disheartening for fans of The Walking Dead, it was also an expected move as various networks also halted to filming.

Next Sunday, we’re back and ready to talk! #TWD Superfan Yvette Nicole Brown and Executive Producer / Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple will break down an all-new episode of TWD with a SURPRISE CAST MEMBER. We know you’ve got questions! Ask #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/HLrcXfCxUR — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) March 18, 2020

However, according to a tweet sent out from the official account, Talking Dead is still scheduled for March 22. While the episode is believed to be going ahead, as Fansided states, this could “change at a moment’s notice.”

There is a good reason to air the episode, too. Episode 13 of The Walking Dead is set to be the last for the main character, Michonne (Danai Gurira). And, while her name has not been included yet in the list of guests, it seems very likely that she will be the “surprise cast member” mentioned to be appearing.

With Michonne’s departure from The Walking Dead, it would be a good time for Talking Dead to have her feature on their show. As yet, the fate of Michonne is not yet known. However, many fans are hoping that she somehow manages to find Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) rather than be killed off. Either way, viewers will want a breakdown of the episode.

While the potential is that the episode could air, it also seems likely that a live audience will not be present as a way to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, it is also possible that the episode is filmed remotely and guests will not be in the same room together.