Nicole Scherzinger Works Up A Sweat Doing Yoga With Partner Thom Evans

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes at an at-home workout she did with her partner, Thom Evans, with her 4.4 million Instagram followers. Nicole included the United Kingdom in the geotag of her post, but didn’t give any specifics to where exactly she was. She and Thom both sat atop small blue mats in a gym space with black floors and white walls. Several pieces of equipment, including an assault bike, were visible behind the duo.

However, based on their body language, they appeared to be doing some low-impact yoga or stretching on their respective mats. Thom went basic in a pair of black shorts and a simple black t-shirt, and finished off his ensemble with some white socks that went halfway up his calves.

Nicole rocked a pair of figure-hugging blue leggings that clung to her sculpted legs, and a blue tank top with interesting details on the chest. She pulled her long black locks away from her face in a sleek high ponytail and appeared to be wearing little makeup, if any at all. Though she was sitting on her mat and not moving around, Nicole still had on a pair of shoes, some crisp white sneakers. Her skin glowed and she looked serene and stunning in the shot.

The duo both pressed their palms to each other in front of their chests and gazed off into the distance, enjoying a peaceful moment. Nicole tagged Thom in the picture and paired the snap with a caption that shared some positive vibes with her Instagram followers.

Her fans absolutely loved the peek at the happy couple’s life together, and the post received 16,000 likes within just 34 minutes. It also racked up 134 comments within the same time span, as Nicole’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“You guys are the freaking best,” one fan commented.

“MY FAVORITE COUPLE IN THE WHOLE WORLD!!! Ahhhhhhh!!! I love you two so much!” another fan said.

“You motivate me so much every day to become the best version of myself,” one follower added.

“You are the biggest inspiration & influencer in my life gorgeous,” another said.

