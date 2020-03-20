Three Elderly UK Women Are Making The Best Of Quarantine With Wine And Netflix

Three women in their 70s have bonded together to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

Three elderly women from the United Kingdom have bonded together to make the best of quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, proving that social distancing does not have to be lonely or miserable, according to Tank’s Good News.

The three women, Doreen, Carol, and Dotty, are all in their 70s and have been friends their entire lives. They have been there for one another throughout the many highs and lows of life, so it only makes sense that they would support one another throughout a major pandemic. They are well prepared to enjoy their time to the fullest extent, fully stocked with wine.

The women appeared on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning via video chat to discuss their plans for the future. They are still going to take every precaution to ensure each other’s health and safety by spending a full week in self isolation. If they are still healthy at that point and exhibit no symptoms, they will ride out the rest of the pandemic together in the same location.

“We’ll have a week in our own homes in self-isolation and if we’re still fit and well then we would decide which house to go and live in,” explained Doreen.

As for which of their three homes they will stay in, it could be a challenge to choose.

“Dotty’s got a lovely long back garden, which would be great for exercising,” Doreen explained, but noted that Carol’s home features a garden and her own home includes a spare room that could provide them with extra space to spread out in the case that they get on each other’s nerves.

“And I’ve got Netflix so we could watch The Crown,” Doreen added.

In the sweet photos snapped of the women during the video chat interview, the bond between them was evident. Despite the fact that the current coronavirus crisis has made people anxious and disheartened, the three women are keeping a positive attitude and were all smiles. In one photo they even held up a wine bottle and glasses.

“We’ve seen each other through divorces and loss— we go on holiday together, we look after each other,” Doreen explained of their reasoning to come together for some quality time while continuing to take special precautions.

Because the older population are known to be at particularly high risk of getting the coronavirus, they are urged to stay home. However, it is important to note that people of all ages can catch the virus and there have been more and more reports of those of younger generations getting sick, as The Inquisitr previously reported.