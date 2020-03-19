WWE News: Madison Square Garden And Full Spring Tour Rescheduled Due To COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has caused even more WWE dates to be rescheduled.

The outbreak of the coronavirus continues to cause numerous disruptions to everyday life and WWE events around the world. Despite moving ahead with weekly TV shows and WrestleMania 36 in a couple of weeks, the wrestling giant is having to cancel numerous other events. The latest casualties are a big event at Madison Square Garden scheduled for this week and their entire South African tour which was set to take place later this spring.

This upcoming Sunday, WWE was heading back to Madison Square Garden in New York City, but that event has been canceled. This was the big event that was set to have multiple title matches and the reunion of D-Generation X, but it simply isn’t able to take place.

On the official website of Madison Square Garden, there is not a lot said about the cancellation, but the new date has been revealed. It has been moved to Saturday, June 27, 2020, and the site states that all original tickets purchased will be honored for the new date.

Most of the matches on the card had something to do with WrestleMania 36, but those will no longer be relevant by the summer. No matches have been revealed for WWE’s return to MSG at this time, but more will be announced as the weeks go on.

With everything that is going on around the world and the threat of COVID-19, the United States is not the only country seeing disruptions.

Wrestling Inc. reported that WWE’s entire South African tour scheduled for this May has now been postponed. It is still going to have stops in Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg, but it has been moved out to much later in the year and will take place from September 10-12, 2020.

According to the official announcement for the tour, the South African government has declared a “national state of disaster.” Due to that being in place, travelers from high risk countries are banned from entering South Africa and they also can’t have a gathering of more than 100 people for an indefinite amount of time.

Fans who had tickets for the original shows in May will be able to use those they have or exchange them for tickets for the new dates.

WWE is doing whatever they can to keep some dates and event still going on during the coronavirus outbreak. Shows in Mobile, Alabama and multiple locations in New Orleans have all had to be rescheduled as well, but TV episodes are still taking place from closed off arenas. The Madison Square Garden show and South African tour ended up being postponed, but there will likely be many more schedule adjustments before everything returns to normal.