Jilissa Zoltko Spills Out Of Tiny Black Bikini In Sizzling New Snap

Hot law student Jilissa Zoltko rocked several skimpy bikini sets on Instagram lately while flaunting her killer physique in the process. On Thursday, March 19, the model posted two photos of herself enjoying her time outdoors in a tiny black two-piece bathing suit.

In the first photo, Jilissa posed with her legs spread on a cushioned sunbed. She slightly angled her body to the side as she faced the camera, smiling. It seemed like she was in a resort, although she did not share the exact location.

The second snap looked like a candid shot, as the 22-year-old stunner was seemingly laughing, looking to her left, and tugged at the strings of her bikini bottoms, seemingly adjusting it.

The model’s bikini top was held together by narrow straps that went over her neck and around her back. It featured classic triangle cups that barely contained her perky breasts. As the cups were too small, Jilissa spilled out from the garment, showing some underboob in the process. The stunner wore matching high-cut bottoms that hugged her curvy hips, accentuating her flat stomach and trim waist. The skimpy swimwear featured a tiny piece of fabric, covering her modesty.

Jilissa wore her signature makeup look that consisted of well-groomed eyebrows, layers of mascara, bronzer, and a light dusting of blusher. She completed her glam look by applying a matte pink lipstick. The model left her blond hair down in a center part and styled in loose, messy waves. She kept her look simple by adding a few accessories, such as a gold bangle and several rings.

In the caption, Jilissa shared that she was thinking about “good days,” especially with what the world is currently facing right now. She also tagged Oh Polly as her bikini sponsor.

The model’s fans seemingly loved the new snapshot. Within the first hour of having been shared on social media, the post racked up more than 19,900 likes and 200-plus comments. A lot of her admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest update.

“Could I be quarantined with you forever? Stunningly beautiful!!! That smile just brightens everything,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Jilissa, over 7 billion smiles in the whole world and out of all of them, yours is the most beautiful and precious,” an admirer stated.

“My absolute favorite post notification. You’re so breathtakingly gorgeous and stunning,” a third Instagram fan added.

“Such an awesome smile to go with a great body,” a fourth social media user wrote.