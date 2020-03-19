Hallmark Channel To Air ‘We Need A Little Christmas’ Movie Marathon To Help Ease Coronavirus Anxiety

The Hallmark Channel is chipping in to help ease everyone’s anxiety from the coronavirus pandemic. From March 20 to March 22, the network will air a Christmas movie marathon titled “We Need A Little Christmas,” consisting of 27 original holiday movies, according to TVLine.

To kick-off the marathon, Hallmark will lead with A Christmas Detour starring Candace Cameron Bure on Friday, at noon Eastern. Many other star-studded films will premiere across the weekend featuring actors like Lacey Chabert, Matt Cohen, Chad Michael Murray, and more. The marathon will wrap up with Christmas in Rome, airing on Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m.

All of the films set to air this weekend are from Hallmark’s annual Christmas marathon, there are no new holiday movies scheduled.

The official press release from Hallmark reports that the marathon is “what viewers asked for” from the channel known for its heartwarming films and television shows.

The marathon will not disrupt the network’s regularly scheduled programming. Hallmark has assured that the premieres of In the Key of Love, 2020 Spring Fling Preview Special and 2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Preview Special will still air at their originally planned times on Saturday, March 21.

On Twitter, the official Hallmark Channel account shared the announcement with the network’s devoted fans and followers. Hundreds of fans liked the tweet and responded in the comments section to express their excitement over the impromptu holiday-themed movie marathon.

You asked and we heard you! We agree that we all need a little Christmas now. Starting Friday at 12pm/11c we will air a Christmas movie marathon all weekend long only on @hallmarkchannel. pic.twitter.com/YlhBOAEn43 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 19, 2020

“I love that the spirit of Christmas is what people are turning to in these times! It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a reason, and it doesn’t just have to be in December,” responded one user. They also added a charming Christmas GIF to their tweet.

“Thank you so much. I am one of the 7 million residents of the San Francisco bay area that has to shelter in place. I was wishing Christmas movies would be on,” wrote another person.

Another commenter said, “Thank you!! We certainly need something like this right now!!!”

“This is the best news I’ve heard since this COVID 19 has started!! Hallmark Channel, you rock!!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

Dozens of viewers input their favorite Hallmark movie recommendations, hoping that some of them would play during the marathon, or in the weeks after.

Many people are seeking out Christmas joy during these trying times. Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that a new trend saw people putting their holiday lights and decorations back up to spread a little Christmas cheer. The trend went viral on Twitter under hashtags like #CoronaKindess and #LightsForLife.