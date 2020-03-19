Ariana James Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Lace Top

Ariana James took to Instagram earlier today to share a sexy shot while rocking a revealing lace top that had many of her 2.3 million-plus fans blushing. The brunette bombshell joined in on the bandwagon of models and influencers who are trying to keep their followers calm as the world navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many people scared.

In the caption of the photo, the model sent a beautiful message to her fans, telling them that everything is going to be alright in Spanish while adding a single red heart to the end of her words. The Latina beauty looked like a perfect 10, staring into the mirror in front of her with her mouth slightly open. She parted her dark silky locks in the middle while the majority of her hair fell down her back. The Miami resident also wore a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara as well as filler on her gorgeous brows.

She was only photographed from the waist to her head but showed a lot in a light blue top that was sheer in parts. The hot little outfit had spaghetti straps and pushed her cleavage way up toward her neck. She also appeared to be wearing a pair of dark pants but only a sliver of the bottom of her outfit was visible. The model also wore a black jacket that draped off of her shoulders, exposing her sun-kissed skin.

The photo has only been live for a few short hours but like most of the world, James’ fans all came together for a common purpose — this time to rave over the model’s beauty. So far, the photo has gotten over 24,000 likes and over 400 comments. Some fans chimed in the let James know that she looks spectacular while others thanked her for her positive message when everyone is so desperately in need of hope.

“You will see that yes, be positive and look ahead,” one fan raved, adding a praying hands emoji to the end of her comment.

“As long as we all do our part to help! Because it seems like a lie that there are still people who take it for grace and do not respect the rest! Force Ari! To you and your family,” a second Instagrammer added along with a single red heart emoji.

“Everything, always positive and learned the best of home situation in life! Always see a nice side to everything and the teaching that each one leaves us,” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that James touched on the COVID-19 pandemic again, that time sharing that she was self-quarantined.