YouTuber Princezee Licks Subway Pole In Viral Twitter Video, One User Says Police Should ‘Arrest Him’

YouTuber Princezee caused quite the commotion online when a video of him licking a subway pole on Wednesday went viral after it was posted to WorldStarHipHop’s Twitter account. Princezee was on the subway earlier this week when he stood on an unknown train and began licking a pole.

In the eight-second video, one mask-wearing passenger can be seen looking up just as Ali licked the pole. The passenger is visibly bothered by the YouTuber’s actions and scoots further away from him in his seat.

WorldStarHipHop captioned the video with the hashtag “Princezee” and the caption “risking it all…” along with the germ, flustered, and weary emojis. The popular online platform also tagged the YouTuber.

At present, the video has over 300,000 views, over 2,000 likes, and over 500 retweets. Hundreds of people have commented on the video. One Twitter user wrote “what’s wrong with people,” while another questioned if the YouTuber felt risking his health was worth the notoriety if the video went viral.

“[You] seriously gotta ask yourself if your health was worth the attention smh?”

Another Twitter user commented that it was “natural selection,” while another said that if restaurant and bar owners are being arrested for “endangering the public,” that Princezee should also be arrested. Other users commented with popular Gifs in response to the video. One user tweeted the Cardi B “what was the reason” Gif, while another posted the “oh no, baby, what is you doing?” Gif.

Additionally, someone else directed their comment to WorldStarHipHop, questioning them for promoting the video on their page in the first place.

The YouTuber retweeted the video but has thus far not commented on it or the numerous reactions to the video.

Princzee’s video isn’t the only one to have gone viral this week. On Monday, an Instagram influencer named Ava Louise caught the ire of the internet after she posted a TikTok video of herself licking an airplane toilet. The influencer captioned the six-minute video with a plea to her fans to share the video so that people would know how to “properly be sanitary” while flying. After many people commented on the video questioning the sanitary nature of the act, Louise said that it was no different from performing analingus. When people posited that she could potentially catch the coronavirus, the influencer said that “just like the gays,” women who are rich and blond are “immune” from the respiratory illness.