Good Samaritan Terence Lester Helps Provide Portable Handwashing Stations For The Homeless

Terence Lester wants to give those that are homeless a greater chance at staying healthy during these scary times.

A good samartian named Terence Lester from Atlanta, Georgia is doing his part to help others during the coronavirus pandemic by providing portable handwashing stations for the homeless, according to Tanks Good News. Lester is one of the organizers of the non-profit group Love Beyond Walls, which works to help benefit the homeless population of Atlanta.

Lester does not want to allow the homeless population to fall by the wayside during this frightening time, but rather to have a fighting chance to stay as healthy as possible. That is why he and the members of Love Beyond Walls got to work quickly to come up with a plan to help allow homeless a convenient way to keep themselves sanitized.

It’s only been a week since the organization started this project and already they’ve been able to put out 15 of the portable handwashing stations with the help of RV manufacturers. Each portable station holds between five to ten gallons of water.

“I started wondering how homeless people would keep their hands cleans, it’s already difficult. The reality is some people are going to live on the streets and be on the streets,” Lester explained regarding the inspiration behind the project.

Lester truly understands how challenging homelessness can be because he’s experienced it himself in the past.

Planting more sinks!

.

If washing your hands is a good way to protect yourself, we’re going to ensure people without homes have the same access that everyone else has.

.

Just think if these were all around the country!

.

???? @dani_andujo

.#lovebeyondwalls @lovebeyondwalls pic.twitter.com/UFQ41VwIdh — Terence Lester (@imTerenceLester) March 19, 2020

“When I was experiencing homelessness being out there, you would have to go a mile or two to wash your hands or go to the bathroom. I wanted to make sure we put stations in parts where people are under bridges, just in case someone wants to stop and wash their hands.”

Lester’s hard work won’t stop here. He intends to work with other organizations to help to further provide clean water to these vulnerable members of the population.

Lester shared the portable handwashing station effort through a post on Twitter and it quickly gained traction.

“Every single day for the last eight days, we have thought of ways to get water to people living on the streets during this crisis,” he wrote.

In the post, Lester included a photo of himself sitting in the bed of a pickup truck that is full of boxes containing the portable stations. He wears a mask over his face and rubber gloves. The portable station itself resembles a small sink with a goose neck spout and a soap dispenser.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of the best ways to protect oneself from this virus to frequently and thoroughly wash ones hands. Thus, these portable stations could likely save lives.