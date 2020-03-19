‘Outlander’ Season 5, Episode 6 Preview: A Plague Threatens As Claire And Jamie Fight Over Wedding Rings

Jocasta also gets married and Governor Tryon's 'true motivation' is revealed in the next episode of 'Outlander.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of Starz’s Outlander. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Moving forward into the next episode of Outlander, viewers will be treated with another wedding. However, there will also be a plague attacking the crops at Fraser’s Ridge and an argument between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in relation to Claire’s wedding ring from her first marriage to Frank (Tobias Menzies).

According to Fansided, the synopsis for Episode 6 (titled “Better to Marry Than Burn”), which will air on Sunday night, is below.

“At Jocasta’s wedding, Jamie learns Tryon’s true motivation for ending the Regulator threat. Claire discovers a lead on the whereabouts of a former enemy from an unexpected source, but the price for the information is far higher than she anticipates. In Jamie and Claire’s absence, Roger and Brianna must save the Ridge from an imminent threat.”

As has been previously hinted at in Season 5 of Outlander, Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) will likely be marrying Duncan Innes (Alistair Findlay) — unless, of course, Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) has given her a better offer. However, considering he is currently on the run from the law and in hiding for his involvement with the Regulators, it seems highly unlikely he will be anywhere as public as a wedding — particularly his own.

In addition, it appears that the storyline regarding the Regulators will take a turn this week, according to the synopsis. As to what Governor Tryon’s (Tim Downie) true motive really is remains unclear presently.

Jamie and Claire will come to loggerheads in the next episode of Outlander. A clip from the trailer for Episode 6 shows Claire giving Jamie not only Frank’s ring but his as well.

“If you’re going to take this,” Claire says as she takes off her wedding ring from Frank. “Then you might as well take both of them.”

Claire then removes her ring from Jamie and hands it to him. As Fansided points out, this storyline likely has something to do with Philip Wylie (Chris Donald), if the book series is anything to go by. An image released for Episode 6 also seems to confirm the book storyline.

Meanwhile, back at Fraser’s Ridge, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) are facing the massive threat of what appears to be locusts, according to the clip released for Episode 6. As the crops are threatened, Roger is once again finding himself in a position where he is in charge of a situation he really does not know a lot about. It is unclear from either the synopsis or the trailer how Roger will end up dealing with the threat and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Viewers can check out the trailer for the next episode of Outlander below.