Demi Rose Sizzles In A Skimpy Pink Thong Bikini

British bombshell Demi Rose had her 13.5 million Instagram followers enthralled with her latest update, a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a barely-there pink thong bikini. The shot was taken from behind, and Demi’s hourglass physique was on full display.

The brunette beauty didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she appeared to be somewhere by the ocean, as she was wading into a body of water that stretched out all the way to the horizon. The sunlight reflected off the waves, and the lighting in the shot was breathtaking. It illuminated Demi’s hair and physique with a subtle glow that made her skin look flawless.

Demi rocked a skimpy bikini top that, from behind, consisted of no more than a string across her mid-back. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her back and shoulder, obscuring the strings around her neck.

The bottoms were in a matching dusty pink shade, and were a high-waisted style with sides that rested right at Demi’s natural waist rather than on her hips. The back featured a ruched material that stretched across Demi’s lower back before transforming into a thong style to flaunt her ample assets. The swimsuit highlighted Demi’s bodacious hourglass shape.

The view from behind meant that Demi’s cleavage and gorgeous face weren’t visible in this particular shot, but her fans found plenty to love about the snap nonetheless. The picture received over 63,600 likes within just 20 minutes, and within the same brief time span the post racked up 639 comments from Demi’s followers.

She paired the smoking hot snap with a caption that featured a positive message for her fans.

“The most beautiful soul on earth,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Beautiful view,” another follower commented, although he didn’t specify whether he was talking about the gorgeous water and sunset or if he was talking about Demi’s buxom body.

“How you so perfect babe?!?” one fan added.

“That booty girl omg,” another fan said, followed by a duo of flame emoji.

Demi loves to share sizzling bikini snaps with her eager fans, who hurriedly hit the like button every time she posts a revealing shot. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared a snap in which she wore a minuscule white tanning bikini that consisted of little more than three triangles of fabric and clear straps to keep them on her body. Her ample assets nearly spilled out of the scandalously sexy look.