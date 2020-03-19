Little Mix Forced To Cancel Filming For TV Series & New Music Video For The Second Time Due To Coronavirus

Little Mix had big plans for 2020. Unfortunately, the chart-topping band has had to scrap a number of plans due to the coronavirus which has already killed thousands of people around the world.

According to The Sun’s Simon Boyle who writes their Bizarre column, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall have been forced to put a stop to nearly all their upcoming work because of the virus. This includes their BBC One TV show, The Search, and the music video for their upcoming single.

The video for the new single had already been scraped once because Edwards wasn’t well enough to film for it. They had a shoot planned in Brazil that didn’t go ahead last month.

“The girls’ well-being is of utmost priority to everyone so a video shoot for this week has been canned. Perrie was unable to make a gig in Brazil at the start of the month because she was unwell and no one wants to risk anyone else getting poorly,” a source close to the group said.

“As well as the shoot being off, the girls have been told the live shows for their TV series The Search are going to be delayed.”

The original plan was for the show to air every Saturday in the U.K. for four weeks across May. However, this will have to be put on hold.

The show is filmed with a live studio audience. With it not being safe for lots of people to be in the same room, they can’t film any more episodes for the time being.

“It’s a really frustrating time for the group but they know there’s nothing that can be done.”

Little Mix are one of the U.K.’s most successful girl groups who have racked up 14 Top 10 singles so far, per The Official Charts. The “Woman Like Me” songstresses have been fairly quiet and have yet to release any new music this year. With the coronavirus having an effect on the world, fans might have to wait a little longer for a new single.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thirlwall explained that Little Mix will keep making music as long as fans continue to support them. The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker expressed that they are happier than ever as a group.

According to Little Mix’s official website, they are scheduled to perform on a summer tour across the U.K. The shows have yet to be canceled and are set to still go ahead as planned.